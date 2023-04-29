New R&D Center for Semiconductor Technology on the Horizon, European Commission Proposes New Patent Rules, Ed Sheeran Appears in Court to Address Claims of Copyright Infringement





Bite (noun): meatier news to sink your teeth into.

Bark (N): Ambient noise that needs your attention.

This week’s Other Barks & Bites outlines the Department of Commerce’s plans to establish a new R&D center dedicated to semiconductor technology. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has announced record participation in its patent donation program. The European Commission is proposing new patent rules to reduce friction between EU countries.

Part-Time Job

European Commission Proposes Controversial New Patent Regulation

On Thursday 27 April, the European Commission proposed new rules aimed at enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to use new technologies and make the most of their inventions. The European Commission said changes to standard essential patents (SEPs) would create a more transparent, effective and future-proof framework for intellectual property rights. The proposed changes will complement the upcoming Unitary Patent System and seek to make the patent system more effective by further eliminating single market fragmentation, reducing bureaucracy and increasing efficiency. . The proposed changes will then be discussed by the European Parliament and the European Union Council.

Members of Congress send letter to USPTO demanding action to lower drug prices

On Thursday, April 27, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington) wrote to USPTO Director Kathy Vidal urging the USPTO to take action to help lower drug prices. I asked him to teach. The letter outlines six steps for the USPTO to take, including rejecting additional explicit patents filed by pharmaceutical companies for one drug, and increasing filing costs to eliminate explicit patents. This includes modifying the practice of granting patents. For decades, powerful pharmaceutical companies and other large corporations have repeatedly abused the patent system to stifle competition and prolong market power, resulting in persistently high prices for patients. It does not consider harm, the lawmaker writes.

US outlines plans to establish R&D center dedicated to semiconductor technology

On Wednesday, April 26, the US Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) outlined plans to establish the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC). NSTC is a research and development program established using funds allocated by President Biden’s CHIPS and Science Act. The center’s goal is to increase US competitiveness in the semiconductor sector and to support US research and manufacturing. NSTC is an ambitious public-private consortium that brings government, industry, customers, suppliers, educational institutions, entrepreneurs and investors together to innovate, connect and solve problems, said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimond.

Government Agencies Committed to Rule Enforcement and Responsible Innovation with AI

On Tuesday, April 25, the Department of Justice (DOJ) released a joint statement outlining the U.S. government’s intent to tackle the prejudice and discrimination created by the use of artificial intelligence. This statement was issued jointly with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Today, our institution reiterated our commitment to oversee the development and use of automated systems and to promote responsible innovation, clarifying the institution in a statement. It also summarizes recent achievements by agencies to combat AI-powered illegal activity.

USPTO Announces Record Number of Recipients of 2022 Patent Pro Bono Certificates of Achievement

On Monday, April 24, the USPTO announced the recipients of the 2022 Patent Pro Bono Certificate of Achievement. Over 90 patent practitioners have received certification requiring 50+ hours of patent pro bono services. Twenty-five law firms also received the award. This is a record number. We are investing heavily in this program. Because it’s imperative that we all come together to help all potential innovators in the country influence their innovation.

Apple Requests More Time to Request Rehearing of Apple MUSIC Trademark Ruling

Apple, Inc. filed its motion on Monday, April 24, and has 29 days to file a petition for US retrial and/or court review with the US Courts of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFCs) on April 4. asked for an extension. A decision overturning the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board’s (TTAB) denial of Charles Bertinis’ challenge to Apple’s application for registration of Apple MUSIC. Bertini, who owns the APPLE JAZZ trademark, contested Apple, Inc.’s trademark application for his APPLE MUSIC. The CAFC ultimately concluded that the law did not allow TTAB to claim absolute priority for all services listed in the application on the basis of his one-service priority designation. said to be erroneous.

Burks

USPTO Requests Public Comment on Patent Fee Changes

On Thursday, April 27, the USPTO invited members of the public to comment on the proposed patent fee changes. The patent fee adjustments are expected to be published by May 4, 2023 at the latest. If you would like to provide feedback, you can testify at the Patent Publication Advisory Committee (PPAC) hearing on May 18 or submit written comments by May 25.

EUIPO study finds underrepresented number of women designers in EU

On Wednesday 26 April, the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) released a study that found that women designers are underrepresented in the European Union. The study, published on World Intellectual Property Day, found that only 24% of her designers were female, and these women earned 12.8% less than her male counterparts. EUIPO Executive Director Christian Archambeau hopes to draw attention to the existing gender gap, encourage more women to pursue careers in the field of design, and promote more diverse and inclusive careers. is.

C4IP Appoints Jamie Simpson as New Chief Policy Officer and Counsel

On Wednesday, April 26, the Council for Innovation Promotion (C4IP) announced that Jamie Simpson will become the organization’s Chief Policy Officer and Advisor. Simpson has nearly 20 years of experience in the policy field, having served as lead counsel for the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet. He advised the Senate Judiciary Committee on details from the US Patent and Trademark Office. He is a USPTO Associate Solicitor. Jamie’s combination of talent and experience will have a significant impact on our mission to promote strong and effective intellectual property policy, said C4IP Executive Director Frank His Karen. says.

Ed Sheeran faces copyright lawsuit

On Tuesday, April 25, Ed Sheeran appeared in New York court to defend Marvin Gaye’s copyright infringement charges by copying the song “Let’s Get It On.” The lawsuit was filed in 2018 by Structured Asset Sales, the company that acquired some of Marvin Gaye’s collaborator Ed Townsend’s real estate.

District Court Invalidates Voting Machine Patent

On Tuesday, April 25, the United States District Court for the District of Delaware ruled that Election Systems & Software’s patent is invalid. The company was suing his Smartmatic USA for patent infringement. The district judge ruled that the patent’s claims were directed to an abstract idea and did not recite an inventive concept.

wall street this week

British American Tobacco Agrees to $629 Million Settlement to Resolve Sanctions Related to Bank Fraud and Sales to North Korea

On Tuesday, April 25, DOJ agreed to pay British American Tobacco $629 million in fines related to sanctions violations. The British conglomerate used its subsidiary in Singapore to circumvent US sanctions against North Korea and sell tobacco products to the country. British American Tobacco and its subsidiaries evaded U.S. sanctions and were involved in an elaborate scheme to sell tobacco products to North Korea, allowing funds to flow illegally into North Korean coffers. said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen. .

FAA Temporarily Suspends SpaceX Rocket Program

According to CNBC, on Monday, April 24, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) canceled SpaceX’s rocket launch program. The FAA said the grounding was routine as part of an investigation into the explosion caused by his SpaceX launch of the largest rocket ever built. However, there are concerns that the explosion may be larger than expected and the particulate matter released could affect surrounding towns and endangered species habitats.

Quarterly Earnings The following companies, identified among the 2022 IPO Top 300 patentees, will release their quarterly earnings next week (2022 rankings in parentheses).

Monday: NXP Semiconductors (91), Stryker (97), ON Semiconductor Corp. (196) Tuesday: Ford (27), Advanced Micro Devices (98), Illinois Tool Works (157), Eaton Corp. (165), Uber ( 214), Ecolab (298) Wednesday: Qualcomm (10), Emerson Electric Co. (131), Stellantis (205) Thursday: Apple (14) Friday: Berkshire Hathaway (239), Novo Nordisk (277)

Image Source: Deposit PhotosImage ID: 273647490 Author: damedeeso

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ipwatchdog.com/2023/04/28/other-barks-bites-for-friday-april-28-new-rd-center-for-semiconductor-tech-on-the-horizon-european-commission-proposes-new-patent-rules-and-ed-sheeran-appears-in-court-to-address-copyright-infr/id%3D160240/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos