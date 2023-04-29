Bring hospital care to patients’ homes





Earlier this week, Fortune Magazine hosted its flagship conference, Brainstorm Health. With a theme of “Challenging the Unknown,” the conference brought together prominent speakers from across the industry to discuss and ponder some of healthcare’s toughest issues. These speakers ranged from public health heavyweights such as U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Brix to academic leaders and private sector innovators.

The focus of the conference was to cover various topics relevant to the modern healthcare environment, including: Innovations and challenges in prevention and health. health equity; mental health; research and development; and privacy protection in an increasingly digital world.

One of the key topics discussed was the future of healthcare delivery, with home care being a hot topic.

Home health care is a concept that is gaining popularity nationwide, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic. Given the stay-at-home restrictions and social isolation orders during the pandemic, patients have realized the incredible potential value of receiving medical services in the comfort of their own home. brought a lot of complexity. In many cases, patients hospitalized during the pandemic were unable to bring family members to the hospital, given the risk of infection. This was a source of significant distress for many.

The broader concept of home health care, therefore, seeks not only to solve these problems, but also to monitor patients more closely, to provide them with an environment they prefer, and to utilize technology to provide diagnostic and monitoring capabilities.

At the conference, Jean Olive, Chief Technology Officer of Best Buy Health, explained how the technology and devices used in hospitals aren’t too complicated or too difficult to bring into your home. You can build a platform, manage and monitor those devices, and set alerts to know when differentiation occurs.

Doctors closely monitor the patient’s vital signs.

Getty

And the technology has become really incredibly robust. Telehealth capabilities have grown significantly over the last few years due to improvements in video and audio consumer his technology (smartphones, tablets, etc.), as well as improvements in telecommunications and internet infrastructure.

Remote monitoring technology is also advancing. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services describes a wide range of use cases for which remote monitoring can be used. High blood pressure, diabetes, weight loss or gain, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, asthma.

This list is certainly not exhaustive and new monitoring technologies are released daily. In fact, many technology companies are trying to innovate in this area. There are consumer devices such as the Apple Watch that provide consumers with detailed data about their own health (e.g. electrocardiogram, oxygen saturation, sleep metrics), as well as devices that can remotely monitor patients. Provide information directly to your healthcare provider.

Olive argued further: People want to stay home. There are many opportunities. Just trying to change the culture and get them to adopt and actually change some of the payer models.

The Fortune article also quotes Vignesh Shetty, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Edison AI and Platforms at GE Healthcare. The home is increasingly seen as an extension of care, forming one end of the continuum of care and the hospital at the other end. .

No doubt home health care will take hold in some form or another. According to experts, this market will grow at his CAGR of 8.4% over the next 7 years and become a multi-billion dollar market valuation over the next 10 years. This is for good reason, and may provide the necessary infrastructure for patients who increasingly prefer convenience, ease of use, and the comfort of home care.

