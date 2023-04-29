Open Weaver featured in nasscom report on Indian tech SMEs





Nasscom’s Tech SMEs Report Features Open Weaver’s Digital Innovation Case Study

CHENNAI, India–(Newsfile Corp. – April 28, 2023)- New nasscom report highlights SaaS technology start-up Open Weaver, boosting Indian tech SMEs’ presence in global digital landscape It was emphasized that the Titled ‘Indian Tech SMEs: Rise in the Global Digital Arena’, the report examines the growth and potential of his 10,000+ tech SMEs in India and their contribution to India’s digital economy . It provides valuable insight into the challenges and opportunities these SMEs deal with, thereby highlighting their irreplaceable role in advancing the digital economy.

open weaver

To view an expanded version of this graphic, please visit https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8199/163987_6777ccafd4626a9b_001full.jpg.

Open Weaver has been recognized as one of India’s Emerging Digital Tech SMEs in a report of the innovative kandi platform that has helped the developer community accelerate their digital ambitions. This report showcases Open Weaver among enterprise software and cloud platforms. In an era where technology is the backbone of every business, this case study explores how Open Weaver’s kandi was able to help millions of global developers with their digital transformation.

Ashok Balasubramanian, CEO of Open Weaver, said of the report: Digital Acceleration and Democratization of Digital Development. Our inclusion in this report reaffirms the value that kandi and Open Weaver are providing to global developers and the digital ecosystem.”

This report highlights the following impacts of Open Weaver and its kandi platform:

In 2022 alone, over 3 million developers around the world used kandi to develop applications.

They reused over 28.1 million libraries and code snippets across artificial intelligence, blockchain, DevOps, games, and augmented reality.

In total, this reuse of open source assets has saved over 1.01 billion hours of digital development time.

To learn more about the value Open Weaver delivers and read the full report, visit nasscom’s Knowledge Center. To learn more about Open Weaver and try kandi, visit the Open Weaver website.

About Open Weaver

Open Weaver is a SaaS technology startup with a mission to reinvent digital realization and empower developers to build scalable applications faster. Open Weaver’s kandi accelerates application development through open source reusability. Millions of developers around the world use kandi to build custom functions and projects. Save 40% of your application development time and effort by reusing over 650 million open source resources. Our proprietary IP brings the world’s best codified knowledge of reuse and artificial intelligence to build digital solutions easier and faster.

About the Tech SMEs in India: Rise in the Global Digital Arena report

Technology SMEs will contribute an estimated $15 billion to $20 billion in revenue in FY2023, accounting for 7% to 9% of the total Indian technology industry. This study is the first publication on this important segment across the technology industry. The study also outlines the status of Indian technology SMEs, their growth trends, digital and traditional technology offerings, and their potential growth prospects by FY2030.

To access the report, visit the community at nasscom.

Open Weaver: www.openweaver.comkandi: https://kandi.openweaver.comYouTube: www.youtube.com/c/OpenWeaverFacebook: www.facebook.com/OpenWeaver

Media Contact: Dhiren Gala Email: [email protected] Phone: +91 9920349395 State/Province Name: Chennai Country: India

