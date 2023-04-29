11 Deals: Coffee Supplies, Games, Sex Toys





It’s the last weekend in April, so let’s go ahead and say what we’re all thinking. That means it will be May. May means Mother’s Day, flowers, and lots of bargains. From coffee supplies to video games to sex toys, we’ve got a ton of great deals to get the new month off to a good start. Earlier this week, we rounded up discounts on some of our favorite hair tools.

Coffee Goods Deals

For more information, read our guides to the best grinders and best espresso machines.

harry skeleton pro

Photo: Amazon

The Skerton Pro is a solid hand grinder, but it’s still fairly small and light enough for camping and business trips. Larger than the Mini-Slim Plus (see below), he can hold 100 grams of coffee at a time, enough for a few cups or an entire pot.

One of our favorite manual grinders, the Hario Mini Slim Plus is great for travel. It’s manual, so it doesn’t need an outlet, and as its name suggests, it’s slim and small (24g capacity, about 2 cups of coffee), so it fits perfectly in your carry-on. on or backpack.

The Solis Grind and Infuse is an espresso machine with a built-in bar grinder. Using a built-in grinder isn’t always a good idea, especially if you’re particular about grinding, but it certainly saves counter space and convenience.

game deals

For more recommendations, check out our guides to the Best Switch Games and Best PS5 Games.

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

Courtesy of Nintendo

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is like a replayable Studio Ghibli movie, partly because the famous animation studio contributed the animated cutscenes. Character and environment designs draw you into a colorful and vibrant world full of mystery and magic.

The long-awaited sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Survivor puts you in the shoes of the more experienced and mature Cal Kestis, as he and his men face a mysterious new force that threatens the remaining Jedi who survived Order 66. Stand up. Bonus $10 Target gift card to use in-store or online. This promotion is also available for Xbox Series X.

A classic, classically difficult platformer, Ori and the Blind Forest is a must-have in your Switch library. Featuring unforgiving difficulty, gorgeous environments, and inspired art and level design. Plus, you can be an adorable little wisp.

This bundle includes two killer games: Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake. Calling them remakes is almost a disservice. Lots of new story elements, completely revamped gameplay, and all-new horrors. It retains the feel of the classic game and reimagines it for modern hardware and modern audiences.

sex toy deals

For more recommendations, check out our Best Sex Toys and Best Vibrator guides.

woman with

Shooting: No

Dame’s Com (8/10, WIRED Recommends) is one of our favorite wand vibrators. It features an angled neck, a body fully covered in soft silicone, and a gentle or intense vibration setting depending on your preference. The angled neck makes it easy to reach anywhere on your body or your partner’s body, serving as an amazingly effective body massager for her.

The Dame Pom is a palm-sized vibrator with a flexible silicone body that easily conforms to the contours of your palm and conforms to almost any contour of your body. It has a small beak shaped for targeted stimulation and is ultra-small and discreet.

Lero’s Sona Cruz is a classic suction toy, but it also has a secondary vibration feature. The toy’s name, Cruise, means that the suction power gradually increases as you press it against your body, making for an intuitive and dynamic experience that is highly recommended.

Lelo’s Lily 2 is a small palm-sized vibrator. Slightly stiffer than Pom, ideal when a stiffer structure is desired. Its internal motor is small but powerful, delivering buzzy vibrations to every erogenous zone.

