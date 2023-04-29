Humans use less energy when resting than they did 30 years ago





According to the World Health Organization, more than 1 billion people worldwide are classified as obese. A myriad of genetic and lifestyle factors may contribute to the risk of obesity, but a longstanding debate has been whether increased food consumption or decreased energy consumption is the main cause of rising levels of obesity. has been questioned.

A new study led by Professor John Speakman of the University of Aberdeen provides new evidence for this argument. Speakman is a renowned British biologist and one of the world’s leading experts on metabolism and energy expenditure.

The researchers used the International Atomic Energy Agency’s double-labeled water database, which contains energy expenditure data for adults in the United States and Europe, to compare total energy expenditure (TEE), basal energy expenditure (BEE), and physical activity energy expenditure. We investigated patterns (also known as activity energy expenditure).

What is the double labeled water method?

Double-labeled water technology is considered the gold standard approach for measuring energy expenditure by Speakman. Individuals are asked to drink water supplemented with 18O and 2H, the heavy forms of molecular oxygen and hydrogen respectively.

Using the database and adjusting for the effects of age and body composition, researchers found that TEE in this population had decreased by 7.7% in men and 4.8% in women since the early 1990s. Combining TEE and BEE measures, Speakman and his colleagues established that changes in rest and activity expenditure were the greatest contributors to this decline. Although the amount of energy expended by physical activity increased, BEE decreased. why? The answer is not yet clear, but Speakman suggests several hypotheses.

Technology Networks interviewed Speakman to learn more about the inspiration behind the research, the methods employed, and the potential implications of the research findings.

Molly Campbell (MC): What inspired you to do this research study?

John Speakman (JS): I have long been interested in the causes of obesity. It’s important to understand why.

Obesity is due to an energy imbalance problem where food consumes more energy than we consume, so the drivers of obesity must change one of these factors. must force us to eat more food or expend less energy. It has generally been assumed that both are potentially important.

We are steeped in a society where high-fat, high-sugar foods are readily available. Additionally, we may have become very sedentary and spent less on activities. In 2008, a colleague (Dr. Klaas Westerterp) and I compiled Dutch data that questioned whether spending had declined. From 1985 he had no evidence of a decrease in spending between 2005, but the data were only relevant for his one town in the Netherlands with very low obesity levels. I have always had the ambition to gather a larger data set from a wider range of countries to see if it is really true that total spending is not declining. Motivation for analysis.

MC: What is a TEE and how is it different from a BEE?

JS: TEE is the total number of calories you consume per day for all purposes. This is an important value because it is the total that must be balanced with the intake, which he has three main components. Basic or resting spending. This is spending while resting in a warm and comfortable environment and not digesting food. When we eat food, our metabolism goes up. The difference between post-fed and unfed resting metabolic rates has been referred to by several names, including diet-induced thermogenesis and the thermogenic effect of food. The third component of TEE is the energy expended in activity. It’s not just exercise spending like running or going to the gym, it’s everything we do, like moving, typing, walking, playing with our kids… all of this is active energy expenditure.

MC: Your research relied on dual-labeled water techniques to measure energy expenditure. For the unfamiliar reader, how was this method developed and used before? Is it reliable?

JS: The classic way to measure energy expenditure is to measure gas exchange during exhalation. That is, how much oxygen is consumed and how much he CO2 is produced. The problem is that measuring this requires either wearing a hood on your head or being permanently confined to a small room.

In the 1950s, an American scientist named Professor Nathan Rifson invented a new method based on the elimination of stable isotopes. This was great because it could be used without people in the hood or chamber. The problem was that it was so expensive that it could only be used on mice and small birds. The cost of performing the analysis has declined over time and as technology has improved.

In 1982, a scientist named Dale Scherer, also from the United States, made the first human measurements. I was part of a group of scientists who developed and refined the protocol for this method in the late 1980s and his 1990s, culminating in a book written in 1997. At the individual level, the average single measurement error compared to the chamber method is about 7%. For group measurements, the accuracy is about 0.5%, so it is a good technique and really the only way to directly measure free-living energy demand. In that sense, it is considered a gold standard measurement.

Speakman’s 1997 book, entitled “Double-Labeled Water: Theory and Practice,” is published by Springer New York.

MC: You analyzed data from over 4,000 measurements of adults living in Europe and America. Can you discuss this sample in terms of representation?

JS: These measurements have been submitted to a database of measurements that I and other major users of this method have compiled over the past five years or so. In total, the database currently has over 10,000 measurements submitted by over 130 researchers. Without all these contributors, this paper would never have come to fruition. It’s a great resource, demonstrating the power of scientists coming together to share data and answer questions that cannot be answered by individual studies. The data usually include people recruited into non-manipulated control group studies. These are fairly representative groups. Their body mass index (BMI) distributions can be accessed in Figure 1 in the supplementary material of the paper.

MC: We found that activity expenditure increased and the overall decrease in energy expenditure was due to decreased resting energy expenditure. Can you explain how you formed this conclusion?

JS: Since we had BEE data as well as TEE data for about 1,500 subjects, we were able to calculate active energy expenditure by assuming dietary thermogenesis. We then adjusted these measurements for differences in weight and age to see how the adjusted values ​​changed over time. I understand. This is consistent with the idea that activity energy expenditure decreased, but the big surprise was that it was his BEE that actually increased this and decreased it.

MC: It’s not clear why resting energy expenditure was reduced. Do you have a hypothesis you can share?

JS: No one suggested that the BEE change was significant, so it’s not well researched. There are several possible causes. First, smokers have been found to have higher BEE in her, so reducing smoking may be important. Second, living spaces may have enhanced climate control, mitigating their environmental impact. For a rat, for example, it is known that if she is kept chilled, her BEE measured in warm conditions will be higher than if she is placed in constant warm conditions. Maybe reduced exposure to cold is a factor.

Third, some studies suggest that high disease burden also elevates BEE, so reduced risk of infectious disease may be a factor (all measures were taken before COVID-19). ). Finally, there are a number of dietary factors that appear to be important. The paper includes a mouse study conducted by colleagues at Yale University, which suggests that saturated fat intake may be an important factor in adjusted BEE. Actually, I don’t know what is causing it at this point.

MC: What impact do you think this research might have? Do you have plans to do more research?

JS: The magnitude of the BEE effect is sufficient to explain the increase in obesity in mathematical models. That doesn’t prove it was to blame, just that it could have been. It also suggests that there is But first you need to find out what caused the fall. A number of studies that have emerged from this work are planned.

MC: Are there any limitations you would like to highlight in this study, and if so how would you improve on these?

JS: The main limitation is that we don’t have enough data on individuals to reconstruct possible causative factors. For example, there is no data on diet, smoking status, infectious disease status, etc. Then we can only speculate whether this change is the cause of the epidemic. The data are cross-sectional and the link to increasing obesity levels is only a correlation.

References: Speakman JR, de Jong JMA, Sinha S, et al. The decrease in total daily energy consumption over the last 30 years is due to a decrease in basal consumption, not active consumption. is not. nut metabolism. 2023;5(4):579-588.doi:10.1038/s42255-023-00782-2

Professor John Speakman was talking with Molly Campbell, Senior Science Writer at Technology Networks.

