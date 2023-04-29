Current modulation in wood electrochemical transistors — ScienceDaily





Researchers from Linköping University and KTH Royal Institute of Technology have developed the world’s first wooden transistor. Their work, published in the journal PNAS, paves the way for further development of wood-based electronics and control of electronic plants.

Invented nearly 100 years ago, some consider the transistor to be as important an invention to mankind as the telephone, the light bulb, or the bicycle. Today they are key components of modern electronic devices and are manufactured at the nanoscale. The transistor regulates the current that passes through it and also acts as a power switch.

Linköping University researchers, together with colleagues from the KTH Royal Institute of Technology, have developed the world’s first wooden transistor.

“We came up with an unprecedented principle. Sure, the Wood transistor is slow and bulky, but it works and has great development potential,” says the Institute of Organic Electronics at Linköping University. Isak Engquist, senior associate professor at

In previous tests, transistors made of wood could only modulate ion transport. And when the ions are gone, the transistor stops working. But Linköping researchers have developed a transistor that can continue to function without degradation and regulate the flow of electricity.

The researchers used balsa wood to create the transistors, because the technology involved requires wood that is uniformly structured and grain-free throughout. They removed the lignin, leaving only long cellulose fibers grooved where the lignin used to be.

These channels were filled with a conductive plastic or polymer called PEDOT:PSS, resulting in a conductive wood material.

Using this, researchers were able to build a Wood transistor and show that it could adjust the current to provide continuous function at a selected output level. I was also able to turn it on and off, albeit with some delay. It took about 1 second to turn off. On, about 5 seconds.

Potential applications could include control of electronic plants, another strong research area at Linköping University. One advantage of very large transistor channels is that they can potentially tolerate higher currents than regular organic transistors. This may be important for certain future applications. However, Isak Enquist would like to stress that:

“We didn’t build the wood transistor with any particular application in mind. We built it because we can. This is basic research, it shows that it is possible, and it has potential for future applications.” We hope it will stimulate some further research,” says Isak Enquist.

This research was financially supported by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation through the Wallenberg Wood Science Center.

