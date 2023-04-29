Google Proves Bears Wrong, Offers Buffett-Like Return Potential (NASDAQ:GOOG)





hinch

Dividend Kings

————————————————– ————————————–

Stocks have had a fantastic rally since their October lows (so far), and tech stocks have surged further, up nearly 20%.

chart

But it’s always been the stock market, not the stock market, and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) aka Google lags far behind the S&P 500 (SP500) and Nasdaq (COMP.IND).

This is due to several factors, including fears of a recession in 2023 and concerns that ChatGPT, which Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) intends to integrate into Bing, could undermine Google’s dominance in search. is.

3 Reasons The Bears Are Wrong At Google And Why Its Latest Earnings Report Proves Alphabet Will Continue To Be A Buy Of X That Could Rise Y% Over The Next Few Years Let’s look at.

Alphabet’s recession fears are exaggerated

Given that 90% of Google’s revenue comes from search-based advertising, it’s no surprise investors are worried about the coming recession.

Charlie Birello

The yield curve, the best recession forecasting tool ever, continues to record record inversions.

daily shot

With the bond market pricing in 100% recession risk by October 2024, the bond market is Wall Street’s “smart money.”

daily shot

Telcos have seen an average 20% decline in profits during a recession, which is about the same value analyst consensus has priced in.

So maybe stock prices as well.

And this is the average recession since 1973. What do economists now expect from a 2023 recession?

daily shot

Yes, they are expecting a short recession lasting two quarters. And the peak drop in GDP is about -0.8%.

But how does that compare to the -1.4% drop in the average recession?

daily shot

The mildest recession in history, with positive growth in 2023.

daily shot

Granted, 2024 growth doesn’t look very good right now, but the point is, it’s likely to be a very mild recession, not something like a pandemic or a great recession.

Pandemic: -2.8% (annual growth) Great Recession: -4.6% Average Recession: -1.4% Mildest Recession in History (2001) -0.4% annual growth.

daily shot

With consumers still hoarding $1.5 trillion in excess savings and Goldman believing this savings won’t run dry until the end of 2025, it’s unlikely that consumer spending, and thus advertising, will decline significantly. It is considered.

Also, remember that Google is more than just an advertising company. THE advertising company.

politician

Google’s market share in digital advertising is 28%. Yes, it has decreased over time, but not because Google’s advertising revenue is declining, but because the industry is growing rapidly.

pop up smart

The average online ad conversion rate is 2.86%. Microsoft’s Bing Ads is slightly ahead of that, but far behind Google’s 3.75%.

Amazon can only boast more effective advertising than GOOG. Because customers are already visiting your site to buy something.

And social media? Thanks to Apple’s new privacy settings, its effectiveness dipped to 0.7%, five times his GOOG ad.

The bottom line is that with a 92% search market share and the second most effective advertising, GOOG’s business model is not high risk today.

What about future business model disruption risks?

The risk of disruption by AI is greatly exaggerated compared to Google. Microsoft: One of these AI champions has a 3x return potential.

For more information on why the hype about ChatGPT 4 with Bing integration is just hype, see this article.

What is the latest data? Is there any evidence that Microsoft is trying to dethrone Google as the king of search?

GS stat counter

In March 2022, long before ChatGPT went public, Google’s global market share in search was 91.56% like Standard Oil/ASML.

March 2023, after MSFT integrates ChatGPT into Bing? 93.17%.

Bing went from 3.1% before Chat GPT to 2.88%.

Also, don’t forget that GOOG has its own AI chatbot, Bard.

In March, we introduced an conversational AI service called Bard. Since then, the PaLM model has been added to make it even more powerful, allowing Bard to help people with programming and software development tasks, including code generation. For developers, we released the PaLM API along with the new MakerSuite tools. It provides an easy way to access our extensive language models and quickly start building new generative AI applications. – CEO, Q1 conference call.

FactSet Research Terminal

Google spent about $40 billion on research and development last year and is expected to spend $44 billion in 2023. By 2028, research and development spending is expected to reach $57 billion.

For context, the US government spends $170 billion annually on research and development, spending $608 billion overall.

By 2022, GOOG’s R&D spending will account for 7% of total U.S. R&D spending, growing at an annual rate of 6.4%, doubling every 11 years.

What do you think Google is spending $43 billion on R&D for? Most of it is focused on AI, how to improve it, and how to integrate AI into its core business.

And yes, Bard made a factual error in that demo, but what do you think? Bing running on ChatGPT also makes a funny mistake.

luck

Ultimately, MSFT’s ability to use AI to become the new search champion will depend on whether users perceive its chatbot as superior to GOOG’s search service.

So far, there is no evidence that this is the case. In fact, Bing’s loss of market share after ChatGPT’s integration shows the crowd that “his GOOG is doomed because of AI” is completely wrong.

And do you know what else proves Google wrong? GOOG’s latest earnings.

Google Earnings Prove Bears Wrong

Stock prices fluctuate daily, usually for no underlying reason.

Duration (years)

Total return explained by fundamentals/valuation

1 day 0.02% 1 month 0.33% 3 months 1.0% 6 months 2.0% 1 4% 2 12% 3 20% 4 28% 5 36% 6 47% 7 58% 8 68% 9 79% 10+ 90% 20+ 91% 30+ 97% Click to enlarge

(Source: JP Morgan, Fidelity, Princeton, RIA, Bank of America.)

The daily movement of stock prices is really meaningless. Once a quarter he finds real hard facts, true fundamentals.

Everything else is breaking news and speculation about changes in analyst forecasts.

Here’s what’s new with Google:

Financial results announcement

Revenue increased 6% at constant currency and EPS decreased 5%.

Financial results announcement

Search revenue increased by 2%, while YouTube ad revenue declined slightly. Overall, advertising sales were flat.

Google Cloud grew 28%, growing faster than MSFT’s cloud sales.

Google Cloud finally turned a profit ahead of schedule.

FactSet Research Terminal

Cloud is expected to grow at an annual rate of 19% through 2028, reaching $75 billion in revenue, 200% more than last year.

Financial results announcement

Google, which added 27,000 people last year, laid off 10,000 employees in January and claimed $2 billion in severance payments.

That $2 billion in severance accounted for 75% of the decline in operating income in the first quarter.

Financial results announcement

In fact, all of the operating profit decline was due to costs related to headcount reductions.

Financial results announcement

An additional $70 billion has been added to the repurchase authorization.

FactSet Research Terminal

In 2022, Google generated $60 billion in free cash flow. This year, revenue is expected to be $74 billion, or 23% more.

It is expected to generate $168 billion in free cash flow by 2028, growing at an annual rate of 18.7%.

And it is absolute. Don’t forget this year he bought back the $60 billion monster. It could exceed $100 billion by 2028.

The $470 billion consensus buyback represents 35% of the existing shares at current valuations.

How about per share? What is the expected effect of a $5 trillion share buyback?

FactSet Research Terminal

Free cash flow is expected to grow 19% annually, while free cash flow per share is expected to grow 23% annually and net shares are expected to decline approximately 4% annually.

chart

Since it began buying back shares just before the pandemic, Google has been the fastest growing Big Tech while accelerating share buybacks.

And what about long-term growth? After 2028?

Cloud Computing Giant Growth Rate

FactSet Research Terminal

FactSet Research Terminal

FactSet Research Terminal

FactSet Research Terminal

FactSet Research Terminal

Google has the third best growth rate among its large peers, surpassing MSFT and three times faster than IBM.

Why Alphabet Offers % Upside Over the Next Few Years Indicator Historical Fair Value Multiples (All Years) 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 .44 $181.80 $208.66 $139.54 Current Price $105.19

Discount to fair value

7.25% 20.20% 32.33% 42.14% 49.59% 24.61% Upside to fair value 7.81% 25.31% 47.77% 72.83% 98.36% 32.65% PE 12-month average fair value forward PE Current forward PE

Current Forward Cash Adjusted PE

$5.30 $6.25 $3.57 $2.04 $5.61 24.9 18.7 10.8 Click to enlarge

Google has historically been valued at 25x earnings by billions of technology investors and is currently trading at an 18.7 discount, up 25% from the past.

Over the past 20 years, Google has billions of cumulative shareholders, with an average fair value estimate of 25 times revenue.

Adjusted for cash, the PER is 10.8 and the PEG is 0.74.

Very Low Risk 13/13 Safety Margin Rating Ultra SWAN 2023 Fair Value Price 2024 Fair Value Price 12 Months Ahead Fair Value Potential Reasonable Buy 0% $131.81 $155.44 $139.54 $132.12 $118.60 Potential Very Strong Buy 25% $93.92 $116.58 $104.65 % 46.99% 31.95% Click to enlarge

Google has a strong buy potential, just 1% above the very strong buy price of $104.65.

It currently offers a 32% upside to fair value, with excellent return potential over the next few years.

Potential Consensus Total Return in 2029

FAST graphs, FactSet

Over the next six years, if Google grows as expected and returns to historical market-determined fair values, it could earn 205%, or 18% annually.

This is a Buffett-like return potential from a good bargain hidden in plain sight, four times the S&P consensus.

Bottom line: Google proves the bears wrong, could triple from here

Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

To be clear, I’m not pointing to a bottom for Google stock (I’m not a market timer).

Even Ultra SWAN kings can fall quickly in bear markets.

Basics are everything that determines safety and quality and are my recommendations.

Over 30 years, 97% of stock returns have been a function of pure fundamentals, not short-term luck. Luck is 25 times greater than fundamentals in the long run, and fundamentals are 33 times greater than luck.

We can’t predict the market in the short term, but here’s what we can say about Google.

Global leader in search (93% market share and growing) 14% to 16% long-term return potential vs. 10.2% S&P historically undervalued 25% with 18x return 25x historical return 10.8x cash adjusted earnings, 0.75 PEG, good price 205% consensus return potential over the next 6 years, 18% annualized, more than 4x the S&P 500 over the next 5 years 150% higher expected risk-adjusted return.

If you want to buy one of the best companies on the planet, consider buying Google now because its balance sheet is rated AA+.

If you want to enjoy long-term, potentially life-changing returns and triple your wealth in six years, Google is for you.

If you want to profit from the market’s mispricing of tech giants firing on every cylinder, Google/Alphabet Inc. is one of the best growth blueprints available today.

