Google Proves Bears Wrong, Offers Buffett-Like Return Potential (NASDAQ:GOOG)

hinch

This article appeared in Dividend Kings on Wednesday, April 26th.

Stocks have had a fantastic rally since their October lows (so far), and tech stocks have surged further, up nearly 20%.

But it’s always been the stock market, not the stock market, and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) aka Google lags far behind the S&P 500 (SP500) and Nasdaq (COMP.IND).

Alphabet’s recession fears are exaggerated

So maybe stock prices as well.

Pandemic: -2.8% (annual growth) Great Recession: -4.6% Average Recession: -1.4% Mildest Recession in History (2001) -0.4% annual growth.

The risk of disruption by AI is greatly exaggerated compared to Google. Microsoft: One of these AI champions has a 3x return potential.

In March, we introduced an conversational AI service called Bard. Since then, the PaLM model has been added to make it even more powerful, allowing Bard to help people with programming and software development tasks, including code generation. For developers, we released the PaLM API along with the new MakerSuite tools. It provides an easy way to access our extensive language models and quickly start building new generative AI applications. – CEO, Q1 conference call.

By 2022, GOOG’s R&D spending will account for 7% of total U.S. R&D spending, growing at an annual rate of 6.4%, doubling every 11 years.

Google Earnings Prove Bears Wrong

Duration (years)

Total return explained by fundamentals/valuation

1 day 0.02% 1 month 0.33% 3 months 1.0% 6 months 2.0% 1 4% 2 12% 3 20% 4 28% 5 36% 6 47% 7 58% 8 68% 9 79% 10+ 90% 20+ 91% 30+ 97% Click to enlarge

The $470 billion consensus buyback represents 35% of the existing shares at current valuations.

Cloud Computing Giant Growth Rate

Why Alphabet Offers % Upside Over the Next Few Years Indicator Historical Fair Value Multiples (All Years) 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 .44 $181.80 $208.66 $139.54 Current Price $105.19

Discount to fair value

7.25% 20.20% 32.33% 42.14% 49.59% 24.61% Upside to fair value 7.81% 25.31% 47.77% 72.83% 98.36% 32.65% PE 12-month average fair value forward PE Current forward PE

Current Forward Cash Adjusted PE

$5.30 $6.25 $3.57 $2.04 $5.61 24.9 18.7 10.8 Click to enlarge

Over the past 20 years, Google has billions of cumulative shareholders, with an average fair value estimate of 25 times revenue.

Very Low Risk 13/13 Safety Margin Rating Ultra SWAN 2023 Fair Value Price 2024 Fair Value Price 12 Months Ahead Fair Value Potential Reasonable Buy 0% $131.81 $155.44 $139.54 $132.12 $118.60 Potential Very Strong Buy 25% $93.92 $116.58 $104.65 % 46.99% 31.95% Click to enlarge

Bottom line: Google proves the bears wrong, could triple from here

Over 30 years, 97% of stock returns have been a function of pure fundamentals, not short-term luck. Luck is 25 times greater than fundamentals in the long run, and fundamentals are 33 times greater than luck.

Global leader in search (93% market share and growing) 14% to 16% long-term return potential vs. 10.2% S&P historically undervalued 25% with 18x return 25x historical return 10.8x cash adjusted earnings, 0.75 PEG, good price 205% consensus return potential over the next 6 years, 18% annualized, more than 4x the S&P 500 over the next 5 years 150% higher expected risk-adjusted return.

