Price Revolution: The Amazing Shift of Solar Energy from an Expensive Technology to a Commodity





In just 20 years, solar power has gone from being the most expensive power source to being the cheapest. It was used only by a few dedicated environmentalists and in remote off-grid locations. But today, solar power has become the cheapest source of electricity, and its adoption far exceeds expectations. what happened? Sunlight is weather dependent, will it be the primary source of power?

Factors behind the plunge in solar power costs

One of the main drivers of the plummeting cost of solar energy is the 99% drop in the cost of photovoltaic (PV) modules over the past 40 years. Technological advances, economies of scale, and government policies have all played important roles in driving down the cost of solar power. Moreover, the cost of solar power generation is expected to drop another 60% by 2040, making solar power the most affordable method of producing electricity in most regions.

european energy index

Introducing the European Energy Index, an innovative and groundbreaking tool that provides real-time updates on energy production across Europe.This interactive map provides a transparent view of your energy

Research and development (R&D) was the primary cost-saving driver in the early days, with improvements in solar devices and manufacturing methods, according to an MIT study. However, as photovoltaic and module manufacturing plants have grown in size over the past decade, economies of scale have become the primary driver of cost declines. Government policies to stimulate market growth account for approximately 60% of overall cost savings, including renewable portfolio criteria, feed-in tariffs, and various subsidies.

Underestimating the growth of solar energy

Solar energy growth has consistently been underestimated as analysts tend to extrapolate current trends, but declining costs of solar power and rising energy costs are pushing these trends beyond. Demand is growing. Solar capacity additions will reach 41.4 GW in 2022 for a total of 209 GW, above the pre-Russia-Ukraine war forecast of 35.7 GW. Similarly, cumulative solar capacity is expected to reach 400 GW by 2025 and 920 GW by 2030, 37% higher than the pre-war estimate of 672 GW.

Continued underestimation of solar growth. (sauce)

High adoption of solar energy in the Asia-Pacific region, driven by countries such as China, India, and Japan, has also contributed to the rapid expansion of the solar market. In Europe, the energy crisis and the war between Russia and Ukraine have further accelerated solar growth, with Member States removing barriers to permits and accelerating the deployment of clean energy technologies.

Solar energy compared to other renewables

Wind energy is also experiencing lower costs, but solar energy offers greater flexibility as it can be installed at different scales, from small residential rooftop installations to large solar farms. Solar energy also enables dual use of land. This is evident from the legislation introduced in France, which requires the installation of solar canopies in larger car parks.

Hydropower still holds a large share of the renewable energy market, but its share has fallen from 87% in 2000 to 34.5% in 2020, while wind energy’s share has increased from 4.9% to 36.6%. increase. This change in the renewable energy landscape highlights the growing importance of solar energy in the transition to sustainable energy systems.

Issues and Future Prospects

Despite the rapid growth and declining costs of solar energy, challenges such as grid integration, energy storage, and public perception remain. These challenges must be addressed if photovoltaics is to remain successful as a major energy source in the future. Technological innovations such as bifacial modules and floating solar panels are expected to drive further growth in the solar energy market.

Sellingen’s floating solar power plant is the largest in Europe

GroenLeven, the market leader in large-scale solar energy, is leading the way with floating sun. The company has already built 11 offshore solar parks.

Moreover, emerging markets such as India and Africa present great opportunities for the expansion of solar energy. As solar energy becomes more affordable and accessible, it will become more and more likely to become a major source of energy in the future, moving closer to the idea of ​​’too cheap to measure’.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innovationorigins.com/en/the-price-revolution-the-incredible-transformation-of-solar-energy-from-expensive-tech-to-commodity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos