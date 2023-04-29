AEON district has big plans to enter the second year





Mike Pittman II says he knows first-hand why Houston needs an innovation district like Midtown’s Aeon district.

Shortly after graduating from Prairie View A&M in 2016, he and his colleagues at a startup called Explosion Sports Technology were accepted into an accelerator program run by DivInc, Pittman recalled Friday. It was a good experience for him, but it required a long commute.

“We feel accepted and ‘great!'” said Pittman, who now heads the Aeon District’s Community Interest Agreement Advisory Board. “But I have to be in Austin three or four days a week. I literally had to drive to Austin every day and drive back or go to someone’s house and chat.”

“It was a no-brainer to have the kind of opportunity that Houston recognized the need for,” Pittman said.

Aeon District, a partnership between Rice University’s Rice Management Co. and the City of Houston, this week released its first community investment report committed to November 2021, detailing the district and its activities at its flagship building, Aeon. doing. For the past year or so.

According to the report, the district committed $15.3 million in direct community investments, including $5 million in escrow at the Unity National Bank in Ward 3 and funding for housing counseling providers. Aeon District also hosts more than 130 community events, including 10 of his outreach events for minority- and women-owned businesses in Houston, and through the DivInc Accelerator program he has reached out to 25 businesses in three cohorts. said to have hosted the

Pittman and Sam Dyke, an investment manager at Rice Management, which oversees the execution of the Rice-city transaction, said.

The two are particularly excited about their new talent development partnership with Per Scholas, a Bronx-based nonprofit that offers online, tuition-free technology training. Eighteen companies responded to Ion’s call for proposals, according to Dike, and his one of three finalists, Per Scholas, stood out for obvious reasons. Nonprofit leaders had already put about 1,000 Houstonians on a waiting list.

The deal between Rice and the city was and remains a controversial one. In 2019, more than 30 community groups joined together as the Houston Coalition, advocating for a greater voice in the process. Although the Coalition is now dormant, many of the Houstonians involved in the Coalition continue to follow developments in the Aeon district.

One such community member, Uyiosa Elegon, argues that even if the Innovation District achieves some success, it will be a victory for the Innovation District, not the community. Houstonians living near Aeon are at risk of eviction as a result of rising property values ​​and the loss of the Fiesta grocery store in San Jacinto that many residents depended on, he continued.

“Rice Management Company and the city have deliberately obfuscated the real life of people in the area and around District 3,” said Elegon.

He argues that a “community interest agreement” should not be described as such, given that it is a contract between the developer and the city, not the developer and the community. It’s a common civil agreement.”

Pittman, the leader of the CBA Advisory Board, has seen some dissenting voices soften as the Aeon District continues to operate, but the board is making efforts based on community feedback. He said he intends to continue.

He and Dyke believe the district has plenty of room to grow despite, or perhaps because of, the recent turmoil in the US tech sector.

“One of the benefits of the Houston ecosystem is that we have the highest number of tech jobs in non-tech industries,” says Dike. “Where we see a lot of technology and innovation are areas of high demand: healthcare, energy, logistics, supply. When he thinks about the chain, these are always needed, regardless of where the economy is.”

He added that he is watching the financial sector closely, but hopes investment in Houston’s innovation ecosystem will continue.

“From my point of view, Houston is probably better positioned than other markets that have weathered the storm,” Dyke said.

