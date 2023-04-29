Innovation Targets Hard Problems at RSA Conference





RSA Conference 2023 is underway now, with more than 40,000 attendees and hundreds of exhibitors at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, providing chief information security officers and other cybersecurity professionals with essential security gear. We offer a mind-boggling shopping list.

My mission: Narrow the swarm of vendors to a handful of innovative, standout companies whose disruptive differentiation lies outside the big analyst taxonomy. Here are my top 7:

rethinking identity

Identity is central to cybersecurity, but it is also central to the planning of bad actors. Rethinking how identities are represented and protected was a key theme of RSAC.

come

Venafi Inc. provides PKI-based machine identity management for all kinds of non-human endpoints including servers, microservices and devices.

Venafi also provides a control plane for managing large-scale keys and certificates required by organizations with potentially millions of machine identities.

What makes Venafi great: Supports temporary identities for Kubernetes objects, including clusters in large fleets.

Teleport

Teleport (formally Gravitational Inc.) leverages biometrics, trusted platform modules built into most laptops, and server-side hardware security modules to provide secretless access to servers and cloud-based services. provide access.

Secrets include passwords, application programming interface keys, and keys that remote access tools such as Secure Shell and Remote Desktop Protocol use to connect clients to server-side resources. Browser cookies are also included in the list.

As a result, Teleport makes its customers completely immune to all kinds of attacks involving secret theft.

What makes Teleport unique: Works with both server-side fixed and ephemeral resources, including all cloud and Kubernetes services.

Fastly

Fastly Inc. is best known for its content delivery network, but it continues to innovate at the edge. First-generation CDNs serve static content at the cloud edge, while Fastly builds WebAssembly-based web application firewalls that also act as proxies and gateways.

This WAF can run on-premises, on the edge, or any combination and supports WebSockets, gRPC, GraphQL, and other protocols.

What Makes Fastly Different: Unlike traditional WAFs, Fastly doesn’t use rules based on regular expression pattern matching. Instead, it uses more advanced analytics technology that can better catch malicious traffic in real time.

A next-generation approach to securing APIs

Application programming interfaces are the glue that holds the distributed bits of distributed computing together. They are also large craters on the organizational threat surface.

salt security

Salt Security Inc. provides API security with adaptive intelligence that can identify API attacks that make up a chain of interactions. As a result, Salt can identify subtle reconnaissance interactions and lateral movements by creating an attacker’s fingerprint based on patterns of anomalies.

Salt features: Recognize subtle anomalies that indicate sophisticated attackers without generating excessive false positives, even when attackers hide their tracks.

approve

Approov, formally CriticalBlue Ltd., provides security for interactions between mobile devices and APIs by positioning itself as an intermediary for all traffic between these endpoints.

Developers need to add a small amount of code to mobile apps and services they expose as APIs to take advantage of Approovs security. Approov supports IoS, Android and Huawei devices.

What makes Approov unique: For zero-day attacks, Approov can directly update software on mobile devices without users visiting an app store or downloading anything.

Traceable

Traceable Inc. provides API security including API discovery and security posture management. Discovery is important because many organizations are unaware of all the APIs they expose.

Posture management relies on careful analysis of API traffic behavior. Traceable leverages data lakes to support such analysis.

The company monitors API traffic over time to fill the lake. You can then baseline the behavior of your API and use machine learning to flag suspicious deviations from the baseline.

Traceable features: You can eliminate implicit or persistent trust in your APIs, so you can provide zero trust access to APIs that don’t normally support zero trust.

Bringing security automation to the masses

Low-code and automation, cybersecurity. What’s not to love?

torque

Torq Ltd. Brings the power and ease of use of low-code/no-code to the security domain.

Torq challenges the entire security orchestration, automation, response or SOAR market by providing simpler tools for both security professionals as well as those lacking technical skills. doing.

Torq provides a process blueprint library that allows individuals to initiate many security-related processes in their favor. Overall, Torq allows people to take greater responsibility for security while empowering them to participate in threat remediation.

What makes Torq great: Unlike robotic process automation, which automates user interactions with screens, it leverages human-orchestrated workflow primitives to automate processes.

Cybersecurity requires constant innovation

Innovation is an essential requirement for companies that want to remain competitive. After all, if your competitors are innovative, so should you.

But in the world of cybersecurity, beating your competitors is only part of the story. The most important reason to innovate is that bad guys innovate and always have an advantage.

Does the product in this article solve your cybersecurity challenges? Not a long shot. But they make it much harder for bad guys to succeed.

Jason Bloomberg is the founder and president of Intellyx, which advises business leaders and technology vendors on their digital transformation strategies. He wrote this article for his SiliconANGLE. No AI was used to write it. None of the organizations mentioned are Intellyx customers.

