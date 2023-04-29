Legal battle to keep seaplane foil technology in France





The picturesque town of Annecy at the foot of the French Alps is unlikely to be the scene of an industrial property dispute with geopolitical implications. But this is exactly what is happening after the dissolution of French seaplane startup LISA Airplanes.

LISA Airplanes has spent the last 20 years developing what is said to be the only wing-standing seaplane in the world. However, the product’s uniqueness and support from Chinese investors who acquired a majority stake in the company in 2013 did not prevent LISA Airplanes from closing.

In January 2023, Anthy’s Trade Court sparked controversy by ruling that LISA Airplane’s assets could be sold to Chinese company Zheilang Xingxle General Aviation Industry.

LHydroptre 2.0 SAS is another French start-up that failed to bid for the same asset, warning that advanced naval and aerospace technology developed in France could end up in foreign hands Did.

The key to this problem is the foil technology developed by LISA Airplanes. A foil is a thin fin-like surface that protrudes from the hull of a hull (in this case a seaplane) to minimize contact with the water surface. This allows the ship in question to move fast across the water, almost skimming the surface.

LHydroptre 2.0 is currently fighting over the sale of LISA planes. The French company is also working on foil technology, developing a fast sailing vessel that minimizes friction with water at sea.

When I learned about LISA Airplanes, I quickly realized the importance of the technology for both aerospace and naval applications, including the defense sector.

Mr. Terrace outlined how he sees the possibility of attaching the foil to seaplanes larger than Akoya, such as those used for search and rescue missions and aerial firefighting. It can operate in the open sea and requires less space for takeoff.

To block the sale, Terrasse registered a number of industry organizations, including France Clusters, which brought together some 80,000 companies in France, and Neopolia, the leading French business organization in the French Atlantic region. In addition to the potential geopolitical derivative of the sale, the organization argues that retaining these industrial capacities in France is important for the country’s naval and aerospace engineering industries.

The matter caught the attention of some French politicians, and Senator Marie Noll Riehnmann submitted a formal request to the French Senate in Paris to ask the government to investigate the matter and, in some cases, to make a sale decision. I asked him to decline.

Meanwhile, LHydroptre 2.0 has appealed an initial decision by a district court to give LISA Airplanes assets to Chinese investors. These include patents, blueprints, machines and his third Akoya prototype.

The decision of the Chambly Court of Appeal is expected by June 1, 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aerotime.aero/articles/french-startup-tries-to-block-sale-of-seaplane-foil-tech-to-chinese-investors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos