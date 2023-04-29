AI: Google is trying to regain lost ground





We’ve compiled the smartest insights and analysis from all perspectives from across the web.

Google’s $162 billion search business is under threat from AI competitors for the first time, says Nico Grant of the New York Times. For 25 years, its “simple white page with the Google company logo and an empty bar in the middle” was “one of his most widely used web pages in the world.” But he said in March, Google employees were stunned by the news that “Samsung is considering replacing Google with his Microsoft’s Bing as the default search engine on devices.” Bing, which has been running for years, suddenly got something Google didn’t. Currently, “Google is working on building an all-new search engine,” upgrading the old search engine with AI that provides a “more personalized experience.” At stake is not only Samsung’s $3 billion annual deal, but Google’s $20 billion deal with Apple, which is set to be renewed this year.

Ironically here, Google has been leading the AI ​​race for years, says Miles Kruppa of The Wall Street Journal. In 2014, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, acquired DeepMind, his AI lab in the UK. DeepMind, like OpenAI, is working on “computer systems that can closely imitate or replicate human thinking.” However, previous breakthroughs have been for life sciences, such as AI used to predict protein structure. Ars Technica’s Ron Amadeo says the decision to integrate DeepMind with the rest of his AI team, his Google Brain, is a sign of Google’s panic. The two groups “rarely collaborate or share computer code with each other,” he said, building up “years of intense competition.” A merger may not solve this. Jeff Dean, who headed Brain and invented his architecture for neural networks, which is now the core of his AI research, will continue to report to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

Bloomberg’s Davey Alba and Julia Love say Google’s rush to keep up is jeopardizing its ethics. The company has always been cautious about the “power of AI and the ethical considerations of incorporating the technology into search.” But he said in December that Google’s management “has changed its stance on risk.” The head of Google’s responsible innovation group “dismissed a risk assessment by a team member, saying that his AI chatbot, Bard, “could cause harm.” One worker called Byrd a “pathological liar” and, even worse, had answered questions about his scuba diving that it was “likely to result in serious injury or death.” But now that AI is his top priority at Google, the ethics officer says it’s no use speaking up.

What should Google fear? I asked Dan Gallagher in The Wall Street Journal. Microsoft hit the market with search technology, but it “hasn’t made much of an impact.” Microsoft’s share of the global search market rose to a whopping 2.88% in March. What are the chances of losing Samsung? European Union phone user “has had the option to choose a search engine since early 2020 after a $5 billion antitrust ruling against Google”. Google’s share of the European market remained unchanged at 97%.

This article first appeared in the latest issue of the weekly magazine. If you want to read more, you can try his sixth issue of Risk-Free magazine here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theweek.com/feature/1023047/ai-google-seeks-to-regain-lost-ground The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos