Open Innovation Roundtable: Vertical Focus Approach Insurance (1/2) | Nascom





Open Innovation Roundtable: Vertical focus approach Insurance (1/2)

Open innovation is broad and can be applied to various fields. Insurance is one industry that needs outside help to navigate its transformational path. As a result, NASSCOM hosted a roundtable focused on insurance. The roundtable was attended by a large number of insurance sector stakeholders with the aim of understanding and promoting an open innovation ecosystem in their respective organizations. Here are some key takeaways from the roundtable.

The words “insurance” and “innovation” are not synonymous. Current methods are being improved to be more effective and efficient. With so many options on the market, choosing and implementing the best one is the main focus.

Even global companies lack the ability to produce technology at scale, so collaboration is always desirable.

How insurers can work with external stakeholders:

Need-driven external collaboration: Many companies continue to operate on a need basis when they realize they need technology intervention or when they realize their competitors are making progress in their field.

Active external collaboration for consistent technological progress and innovation:

Partnering with accelerators: Companies are partnering with global accelerators to develop open innovation agendas.

Understand internal requirements and seek external solutions: When a company’s internal innovation team finds an internal problem description and approaches an external partner for the problem description.

Insurance Startups: Instead of looking for technology-focused startups, we work directly with insurance startups to better understand the industry and help larger organizations with their business problems.

NASSCOM Industry Partnership Program (NIPP): Collaborating with NIPP enables insurers to select suitable start-ups to address existing problems. With his strong connections with influential start-ups and his one-year experience, NIPP is able to help large companies make significant leaps in their digital and technological transformations.

Academia: Collaborate with professors and collaborate on point challenges. This encourages creative thinking and can lead to the development of cutting-edge products that would otherwise be difficult to create.

Market development monitoring: A dedicated team to monitor market technology updates that can be integrated into current business operations.

Enhanced teamwork: Innovation-led growth is being driven more centrally at certain insurers, and teams across the country simply help pursue that agenda.

Separate business unit: Establish a separate business unit focused solely on organizational innovation and digital transformation.

Management Mandate and Sponsorship: Companies that have an external innovation charter supported by management are more likely to have successful collaboration programs.

Therefore, collaboration in this traditional field has already begun. All that remains is to strengthen and deepen it for better results and success. There are certain challenges, but they are manageable if the purpose of open innovation is clear and well understood. We will cover this in our next blog. We also consider some areas of innovation that require technological transformation and can be easily achieved through collaborative approaches.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://community.nasscom.in/communities/productstartups/open-innovation-roundtable-vertical-focus-approach-insurance-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos