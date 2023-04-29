Android, AI, AR, pixels





As Google’s biggest show of the year, every I/O brings a ton of news. But the stakes are higher for I/O 2023, with announcements that could more completely change the way people use Google’s biggest product.

Google AI

Gmail, Docs, Workspace

Of course, artificial intelligence is responsible for this. Google has already rolled out generative AI capabilities in Gmail and Google Docs, and testing is already underway. Meanwhile, Google has introduced an image generator to Google Slides and a quick preview of automatically taking notes from video calls in Google Meet.

At I/O 2023, Google should provide a holistic view of how AI goes beyond individual functions and integrates into workspace apps. Equally important are the public visibility details and how they are made available to the general public (outside of Workspace). The latter could be Google One’s turn. For early testing, it makes sense to make features like those already announced for Gmail and Google Docs free.

However, generative AI is computationally expensive, so it makes sense that Google would eventually put it behind a paid subscription. Currently, the 2 TB+ Google One tier ($9.99+ per month) offers premium Google Meet features such as 1080p streaming and long calls, with some (if not most) of the generative AI features It makes sense to lock it behind it.

search

As Google’s crown jewel, many stakeholders want updates on how AI is coming to search. Sure, there’s the Wall Street crowd, but end-users show they’re at least interested in chatbot-style queries and answers. The company was already previewing AI insights in search when it launched his Bard, but let’s take a closer look at the end-to-end experience.

chromium

Chrome is rumored to have a chatbot that allows you to ask questions about the page you’re currently viewing, and it sounds like it could be really useful. The presence of generative AI should be present in Chrome as a key entry point for how people use Google.

assistant

Generative AI and its conversational nature seem well suited for voice assistants. As we’ve talked about in the past, Google Assistant has stalled and its feature set is shrinking. The team behind it is currently tasked with developing Bard, so it’s unclear if Google is ready to announce an upgrade. However, Microsoft does not currently have a voice assistant.

For end users, I think Google should publicly recommit to the Assistant with this I/O to ensure the device still has a long future. It would be nice if the company provided an upgrade roadmap, but at this point with months of no real development, even the warranty is just beginning.

developer tools

I/O has its roots in developer conferences, and there will definitely be something about AI for that crowd. Of particular interest are Android Studio’s assistive tools that aid in app development.

android

Android 14

Obviously, we’ll be getting the major big events of Google’s next mobile release at I/O 2023 and testing some of them with Android 14 Beta 2. It feels like an iterative update that keeps building on. For example, we discovered that bolder dynamic color themes are coming.

Android XR

Samsung hinted at an XR device (headset) running Android in February. We haven’t heard anything about the OS yet, but it will be time for I/O to announce it (which also has the advantage of pre-empting Apple’s realityOS announcement in June this year). This starts a long road to third-party developer buy-in.

Google should share its short-term and long-term vision for this form factor. In the short term, larger headsets may enable productivity and entertainment use cases. Is required. There have been rumors recently that Apple’s upcoming headset will run iPad apps. Google has the same idea, so could Android be another reason to push big screen development?

wear OS

Wear OS 3 is coming in 2021 and quietly got version 3.5 last year. The timing will be about right for Wear OS 4. This will likely coincide with a fundamental upgrade to Android 13 that brings Material You.

Better Together: ChromeOS, Wear OS, Google TV

The Android team these days is very focused on cross-device experiences, emphasizing the benefits of full participation in the ecosystem. Earlier this month, Google launched a cross-device service app to power ChromeOS app streaming. You can probably find a demo and release date for it on I/O. We are also looking forward to the ability to unlock your Android phone using your paired Wear OS watch.

At the forefront of entertainment, we await the entertainment-focused Better Together initiative. Previously, there were rumors of connecting Nest and third-party speakers to Google/Android TV devices, but smart home controls and other integrations for easier access are on the roadmap (for 2024). . We are also waiting for Fast Pair for Google TV and Android TV.

Find your device

Somewhat related to Better Together and the Android ecosystem is that Find My Device has become a broader network of third-party accessories. Google has laid the groundwork for this by “storing your device’s most recent location encrypted with Google.” Meanwhile, rumors of a tracker made by Google persist.

Made by Google

pixel 7a, tablet, fold

It looks like it’s now available on the Pixel 7a. This was the case with his Pixel 3a at I/O 2019, and while it looked like something Google was aiming for in the years that followed, the world had another idea.

While Google is entering a new hardware category with the Pixel Fold, we should finally get some launch details a year after the Pixel tablet was first teased.

Other Pixel hardware

See here: Will Google tease the Pixel 8 or Pixel Watch 2 at I/O 2023?

fit bit

After a massive pullback that promised new features, Fitbit now has to start sharing the second part of its plans, from redesigned apps to new features. I/O is when it does. Meanwhile, integration with Fitbit to show live workout stats on Google TV is already rumored to continue the Better Together big event.

Google Home

In addition to the Google Home app, which is currently in public preview, the company rolled out a number of other features over the last year. This includes a web-based script editor and other grouping options using custom spaces. Hopefully get updates on that.

