Investing in resilience in a modified market





Since joining Apple in the 1980s, I have seen many ups and downs in the cybersecurity industry. We overcame the economic challenges posed by the dotcom crash of 2000 and his recession of 2008. Despite the difficulties caused by these market consolidations, we have also seen great innovation and the emergence of major players such as Mandiant, Palo Alto Networks and Zscaler. The endpoint security market was born shortly after other leaders such as CrowdStrike, Cylance and SentinelOne entered the market.

The challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to working from home in 2020 required us to build a cloud network infrastructure that could support this major social change. It also introduces a new class of startups that seeks to secure identities. The cybersecurity industry has come together again to prove its resilience and innovative spirit in an era of digital transformation, especially when threat actors seek to take advantage of struggling organizations.

Each period of modification had its own challenges. Although difficult, these periods are a return to the reality of where markets truly are or should be. From a long-term perspective, the cybersecurity industry has indeed survived and thrived during these periods of economic restructuring.

Funding and Growth Status

See what’s being created now in 2023. Highly impactful innovations are being developed in all areas, from cybersecurity to artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, IT management, information security, and all the ways they intersect.

Markets inevitably change, but it is a natural life cycle that new things must be created while others are being phased out. Every day we see cyber startups solving new problems and the innovation economy booming. Customers in various industries still need these solutions and cyber investors are ready to support them. Because we all recognize the importance of agile, cutting-edge innovation and entrepreneurship in driving corporate success and economic growth.

Additional due diligence is now required, so it may take longer for startups to secure funding, but this ultimately improves the quality of each investment itself. As valuations normalize, we are seeing a move away from oversaturated markets. Although painful, this is ultimately a good thing and ensures that only the most effective solutions will succeed. No. We were convinced that with fewer companies competing for the same space, new frontiers of innovation would open up and new investments would flourish. Companies building on the right idea with the right team of entrepreneurs will be able to receive funding even in the face of new challenges.

We are early in important global markets

Despite the challenges that market normalization poses, data breaches or cyberattacks remain the number one existential risk for any organization. These threats also have global implications, as we see an increasing number of sophisticated supply chain attacks around the world.

We are entering a new wave of innovation by using AI responsibly to drive greater efficiency and new capabilities in every aspect of business and life. The entire infrastructure to secure the use of AI will be a great investment opportunity. Interestingly, bad guys are already using it to automate phishing and business email compromise (BEC) attacks and create ransomware as a service for financial gain.

By understanding the negative economic and reputational impacts associated with data breaches and cyberattacks, today’s economic climate has taught us how critical cybersecurity is to an organization’s success. Markets are constantly changing, but strong cybersecurity must remain constant.

In this sense, the role of the CISO has never been more important. Specifically, improving cybersecurity and intentionally incorporating it into business initiatives from the start. As we saw with the enactment of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act in 2002, the need for increased oversight has evolved the power and influence of the CFO.

Today, the combination of regulatory requirements and market reactions to cyber events has similarly elevated the CISO’s role to become more strategic in enhancing business productivity and success. CISOs and security professionals must not only coexist, but also collaborate with other executives and the board of directors. The direct results are increased innovation, accelerated adoption of critical technologies, reduced costs, improved reputation and customer satisfaction, and increased stakeholder trust.

Better together and always resilient

I’ve seen a lot in the last few decades, but one thing’s for sure: our industry is resilient. The nature of our business is to never give up against constantly evolving threat actors trying to evade cybersecurity innovation. Likewise, organizations and their leaders should never give up in times of economic hardship.

