Will Google announce Pixel 8 or Pixel Watch 2 at I/O 2023?

Last May, Google gave us early previews of the Pixel 7 series and Watch, as well as a preview of the Pixel tablet, in what looked like a rather unprecedented teaser.

In the phone case, Google was able to get ahead of the information leak. Before the I/O, only one set of leaked renders got a few things right about the design. While somewhat less successful with the Pixel Watch, which was leaked outright (and left in a restaurant) and even had an AMA, the Pixel Tablet’s reveal was well matched with the big-screen Android app push.

Ahead of I/O 2023, the company could reliably replicate its strategy for the same reason. These previews are intended to provide an overview only. For the Pixel 7, it was the design, how the language introduced the previous year would continue, how the camera bar would change, and how the second generation of his Tensor chip would arrive.

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro designs have been more fully leaked via renders at this point, giving Google an opportunity to cover the same ground and reveal the colors themselves.Tensor G3’s It would be nice if the mention touched on the actual improvements, but what everyone really wants to know is the camera improvements, especially given the 8 Pro’s new sensor.

The case for the Pixel Watch 2 teaser is a little more complicated. As it is a first generation product, we do not know the frequency of updates. A one-year cycle makes a lot of sense when you look at the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch, but the Fitbit Sense and Versa lines have refreshed every two years. , with more activated sensors (estimating changes in SpO2 and skin temperature), and a larger battery.

With the band system staying at least another generation and securing accessory functionality, we don’t think the domed design will change dramatically beyond perhaps thinner bezels. Wear features need to be touched, but I’m not sure Google would want to do that and break the high-level overview nature of these previews.

As usual, another factor in teasing is the potential to eat into existing Pixel Watch and Pixel 7 series sales. Google doesn’t seem to mind, or at least has different priorities, but it seems wild to give the latest and greatest product a shelf life of just 7-8 months.

I think the teaser will have a bigger impact on first-generation wearable sales. As a future buyer of a mid-cycle Pixel Watch, knowing that the 2nd gen is coming in the fall will give me pause if I want a more forward-looking purchase. It has an all-day battery, but it’s unclear how it will continue to perform, especially once a major OS update arrives.

