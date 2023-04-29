Google Pixel 7a unboxing surface featuring Carbon and Arctic Blue colors





Pixel Season is definitely around the corner and the amount of leaks we’re seeing on upcoming Pixel devices bears it out. Following recent leaks showing product images of the Arctic Blue and Orange/Coral Google Pixel 7a. So now we have an actual image of what is believed to be a retail unit with a Carbon and Arctic Blue colorway.The image was shared on Twitter by the leaker. @SnoopyTech features his Google Pixel 7a in Carbon and Arctic Blue in various states out of the box. These images give you a better look at what the colors look like in real life.

The Arctic Blue variant is of particular interest to most people as it’s the latest color we’ve seen on Google Pixel devices. The colors are muted and pastel, definitely reminiscent of his Pixel 4a in “barely blue.” Unfortunately, the actual image of the Orange/Coral variant that leaked yesterday was not shared this time around.

The Carbon variant, which appears to be very glossy on the back, also looks very good. This probably confuses many as to whether this phone includes a glass back or the same faux-glass 3D thermoformed composite back used in the Pixel 6a. is enough. Regardless of the material, the colors are very similar to the “Obsidian” colors used for the Pixel 7.

Thankfully, there are only 12 days left until Google I/O. Google I/O is the Android developer conference that Google recently held to announce new and upcoming hardware, and the Google Pixel 7a is expected to be announced alongside the Google Pixel Fold. Stay tuned for coverage of all the mobile technologies Google announces at this event. In the meantime, keep an eye out for any new information leaked before May 10th.

