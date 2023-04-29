YouTube Influencers and Content Creators Raise Concerns as Bill C-11 Passes, Big Tech Silences





Bill C-11, the so-called Online Streaming Bill, was passed on April 27.

The bill requires streaming platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, TikTok, Amazon Prime and Spotify to add Canadian content and contribute financially to the production. The Canadian Radio and Television Communications Commission (CRTC) is currently responsible for implementing the bill.

Leading up to the bill’s passage, some major streaming companies, such as YouTube, had voiced their opposition to the new law. But with the bill passing the Canadian Senate, streaming companies have been strangely silent: BetaKit reached out to her YouTube, TikTok and Netflix for comment, but did not receive a response by press time.

However, the Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA) has released the latest legislation. According to CMPA, the bill contains important provisions to ensure that producers profit fairly and fairly from their stories. This will support the growth of more Canadian businesses and contribute to a vibrant future for the country’s media production industry.

It doesn’t show all shares. JJ McCullough, Canada’s 350th most popular YouTuber, lashed out at the bill, calling into question the future of Canadian YouTubers and many other Canadian professional online content creators. I called it a meaningful bill. We tried to speak up but were ignored.

Another YouTube influencer identified as a DistantCoder said the passage of the bill could mean a major blow to the discoverability of Canadian content creators. He opined that social media algorithms would push content creators onto random Canadians instead of people who actually want to see the content.

This will slow the growth and visibility of Canadian content creators, he said in a Twitter thread. Being a content he creator in Canada is about to become something completely different.

CRTC Chairman and CEO Vicky Eatrides said the passing of the bill will allow the CRTC to start building the broadcast system of the future.

The CRTC will establish a modernized regulatory framework in which all parties contribute equitably, Eatride said. This broadcast system ensures that the online streaming service makes a meaningful contribution to Canadian and Indigenous content. Creators will have the opportunity to tell their stories and Canadians will have access to a wider variety of content.

Eatride added that the CRTC has no intention of regulating creators of user-generated content. She said broadcast regulators will share their plans and begin initial public consultations soon.

According to news reports, there will be more than 100 amendments for 2022, and an attempt has been made to rush the bill to parliament. However, senators at the time said they would not be in a rush to pass the approximately 150 amendments to the bill despite pressure from the government.

This is the bill’s second go-around, which has drawn criticism from both the government’s opposition and private sector stakeholders.

Before the bill received Senate approval, YouTube said in its current form, Bill C-11 would require YouTube to manipulate its algorithms and display content according to the CRTC’s priorities and not the interests of Canadian users. Then I protested.

This means that when viewers visit the YouTube homepage, they will see content prioritized by Canadian government regulators rather than content they are interested in.

And just days before the Senate’s final vote, YouTube’s head of Canadian government affairs and public policy, Janet Patel, announced on March 7 that the government had announced a motion to reject the Senate amendment on user-generated content. said he did.

After hundreds of thousands of letters to members of parliament, senators, eyewitness testimony and videos of creators, it not only addresses the concerns of Canadian digital creators and users, but also reflects the intentions expressed by the government itself. It is very disturbing that a reasonable compromise was rejected. Regarding user-generated content, Patel writes:

Digital artist and Our Lady of Peace singer Raine Maida recalls attending CanCon in its early days, in that she doesn’t necessarily believe she needs additional help from CanCon regulations. stated that the band was on the rise. In fact, his concern was that the band’s songs would be overexposed due to their frequent performances.

But things have changed since then, Maida said. The difficulty is that these are, for the most part, obviously global platforms, so they are now competing on the global stage. Nothing is regional or national anymore. You can’t really regulate Instagram or TikTok in terms of pushing Canadian content.

