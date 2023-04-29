Google Gets Green Light To Track CryptBot Malware Distributor





A federal judge has allowed Google to remove current and future domains associated with distribution of the CryptBot infostealer malware.

On April 25th, the Southern District of New York disclosed Google’s civil lawsuit against malware distributors. According to court documents, the malware is estimated to have infected about 670,000 computers last year. The target of this malware was Google’s instance of her Chrome web browser with the goal of siphoning users’ personal data.

The lawsuit against CryptBots malware distributors demonstrates Google’s commitment to protecting users from each level of the cybercriminal ecosystem, said Mike Trinh of Google’s lead litigator and Pierre-Marc Bureau. in a blog post Wednesday with the Threat Analysis Group.

According to Google, CryptBot is infostealer malware designed to identify and steal sensitive information from infected computers, such as authentication credentials, social media account logins, and cryptocurrency wallets. Malware distributors offer malicious versions of software that infect machines, such as Google’s Earth Pro and Chrome.

What can Google do to combat CyptBot?

CryptBot’s primary distributor is based in Pakistan and is believed to have a global reach. As the Sophos Naked Security blog pointed out in its court-ordered review, Google is permitted to identify network providers whose services directly or indirectly enable the distribution of malware.

Presumably to make it harder for these crooks to migrate their servers to hosting providers, the court order blocks network traffic known to flow to and from domains associated with the CryptBot crew. It even covers The Naked Security blog post adds that it assumes that Internet Service Providers (ISPs) may be held legally responsible for filtering out malicious traffic.

Trinh and Bureau point out that the complaint is based on a number of allegations, including computer fraud and trademark infringement, and the court order slows new infections of malware and puts people profiting from distribution of CryptBots under scrutiny. said to put it in

In December 2021, Google announced that it would work with industry partners to stop the Glupteba botnet, which is believed to have infected 1 million devices.

