Revisiting BlackBerry’s extraordinary rise and dramatic decline





Losing the Signal co-author Sean Silcoff and BlackBerry co-author Matthew Miller step into the Wayback Machine.

So Sean Shilkoff finally let me read his book.

Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry, co-authored with Jacquie McNish. After years of teasing me, he finally appeared on the podcast to talk about this Canadian tech heritage moment. It’s the story of a small firm in Kitchener and Waterloo overcoming the technological limitations of their time to create something new.

something convincing. Something different from the current one, but now you can trace it back to his BlackBerry.

“After Apple came along, BlackBerry had to do everything right and survive with a two-seater.

But what happens when these restrictions are gone? What if you’ve been racing and racing for years to win the game, and suddenly the rules change? Generative AI, massive tech recessions, and more Given the current situation with about 1,000 things happening, it’s helpful to look at historical examples.

But listen, this is more than just a history lesson. It’s personal for me. I was there, first covering the story, then living it as a RIM employee.

As usual, you won’t hear much from me in this podcast, as I didn’t write the book. No. For those who have experienced first-hand extraordinary rises and epic falls, the stories we share and the stories we keep to ourselves are very personal decisions. Sumit Bhatia aside ( #NeverForget).

You may have noticed that we have a BlackBerry movie coming out soon (May 12th, check your local listings in cinemas everywhere).

But it doesn’t really matter. Because stories change over time and history often means something different to those who follow.

This week, BlackBerry Films producer and co-writer Matthew Miller also joins us to talk about what he and co-writer Matt Johnson found intrinsically funny about this brief moment in which Canada’s underdogs triumphed. . And remember that so many people around the world who loved BlackBerrys (or remember that BlackBerrys once existed) don’t even know it’s a Canadian technical story. please.

But hey, that’s why we’re here. Let’s dig in.

