See Cloud Community Day Jaipur 2023





Google Cloud Community Day is a series of events hosted by the Google Cloud Developers Groups (GDG). These events bring together cloud computing experts, developers, industry leaders, and Google Cloud experts to discuss the latest trends and best practices in cloud computing, and share knowledge and ideas.

Google Cloud Community Day 2023 in Jaipur is one of many events taking place in the pink city of Jaipur, India. The event will be held at the Hotel Royal Orchid on his Sunday, May 7th, and will feature keynotes, technical sessions, and networking opportunities for attendees.

Google Cloud Community Day in Jaipur is open to all technical professionals, developers, students and anyone interested in cloud computing. Whether you’re new to Google Cloud or a seasoned cloud computing professional, this event is a great opportunity to learn skills and knowledge, build your network, and grow.

We have some great speakers giving sessions on the following topics:

– Google Cloud Certification

– NGOs

– Google Cloud and DevOps

– Build your first Google Cloud app in 30 minutes

– Google Cloud 101

– Leverage the community to improve your skills

– more!

This is a free event and all attendees will receive Google Cloud branded memorabilia. Seats are limited, so please only reply if you plan to attend. This is a draft agenda (may be amended)

9:30-10:00 Reception –

10:00-10:15 Opening notes

10:15-11:00 Google Cloud Certification Demystified: How to Crack and Why It Matters Antrixsh

11:00-11:45 Accelerating DevOps on GCP with GKE and GCS Aditya

11:45-12:00 break

12:00-12:45 Era of Magically Managed Deployments Rahul

12:45-1:30 The intersection of Cloud and DevOps at Google Cloud Prerit

1:30-2:30 Lunch

2:30-3:15 Ayushi uses the community to upskill student profiles

3:15-4:00 Google Cloud 101 Piyush

4:00-4:30 Kafuto quiz

4:30-5:00 Summary

