How Vanenburg turns data into intelligence with Google Cloud





In this Partners Ecosystem Digital Summit segment, held on April 20, 2023, Chief Content Officer and Founding Analyst Aaron Back joined Vanenburg CEO Ardjan Baan to empower customers by transforming data into intelligence. Talk about how to create value. .

highlight

00:34 Vanenburg has a rich history with 40 years of experience in enterprise IT modernization. “We build world-class enterprise solutions,” said Ardjan. “Solutions for Manufacturing, Logistics, Retail and Wholesale [focused on] It’s a cloud-native technology. ” These solutions are built in a strong partnership with Google Cloud.

02:37 According to Ardjan, artificial intelligence (AI) is a very hot topic today, but “it’s only relevant in the context of enterprise IT.” Furthermore, AI depends on the quality of data. This is where the strong partnership between Vanenburg and Google Cloud comes into play, enabling Vanenburg to “turn data into intelligence.”

06:19 There’s been a lot of discussion going on about low-code/no-code and Ardjan has framed it perfectly. “If we can combine our core assets of intelligence and data-driven decision-making with our unique ability to rapidly create enterprise his applications that meet the unique needs of our customers, here we are. [application development accelerator] called Rapid.

09:28 Ardjan outlined how Rappit solutions allow companies to keep technical engineering as the foundation and build on it with business-driven innovation and prototyping to create complex customizations faster and faster .

11:43 Vanenburg has a large manufacturing customer who chose SAP as its core underlying technology for lack of productivity tools and developers. Vanenburg worked with this customer to correlate data, manufacturing, human resources, and quality claims into engineering design work. Not only did this improve the quality of the product, but the customer realized that the savings in business operations improved by a factor of 10 and reduced the total cost of ownership.

Additionally, this has helped customers “improve the reputation of having a quality brand in the market for having insurance and low warranty claims.”

