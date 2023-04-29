NXP India Tech Startup Challenge 2023 Winner announced!





NXP India has announced Carditek Medical Devices, TechEagle Innovations and FeetWings as winners of NXP India Tech Startup Challenge Season 3.

The competition provides a platform for startups to showcase their innovative ideas, gain valuable mentorship, incubation support and reach out to potential investors and partners. The challenge is part of his ongoing NXP India commitment to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

Winners will receive an evenly distributed prize of INR 10 lakhs and the opportunity for mentorship by NXP Indias panel of technical and business leadership experts.

Additionally, the top three winners will have the opportunity to participate as finalists in the Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC), qualify for XTCs Bootcamp events, and participate in the Global Winners Contest. Bootcamps consist of several hours of tutorials and small-group interactions with global-level executives from leading technology, business, and venture capital industry leaders. In the global competition, finalists are announced by his XTC and their companies are evaluated for global exposure by an elite panel of investors.

The top 12 finalist startups will participate in a 3-month equity-free pre-incubation (ESDM incubator) at Electroplaner Park and SFAL – Semiconductor Fabless Acceleration Lab (Semiconductor & IP Design Incubator).

Season 3 of the NXP India Tech Startup Challenge, in collaboration with government partner Startup India, global partner Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) and its incubation partners Electropreneur Park and Semiconductor Fabless, will be held on 6 February 2023 at Startup India. was launched on the website of Acceleration Lab (SFAL).

Applicants were divided into five major market sectors including Automotive, Industrial & IoT, Mobile, Smart City & Smart Home, and Telecom Infrastructure. Winners after an in-depth evaluation by an experienced panel of industry leaders from around the world based on distinct parameters such as innovation and creativity, market suitability, product readiness and team strength selected.

Lars Reger, executive vice president and chief technology officer at NXP Semiconductors, said: This is a testament to the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of our young and talented employees. Startups are the lifeblood of the tech industry. We revitalize the economy, drive growth, create jobs and deliver value to our customers. We would like to thank all participants for their enthusiasm and dedication towards the NXP India Tech Startup Challenge. Your innovative ideas and hard work are a testament to India’s entrepreneurial spirit and will help shape the future of our country.

Hitesh Garg, India Country Manager, NXP Semiconductors, said: This year’s startup pool was very interesting with great innovation happening in the startup ecosystem. It was equally encouraging to see female entrepreneurs on board and leading the way. These start-ups have demonstrated extraordinary innovation, technical expertise and business acumen, and we are confident they will continue to make great strides in the industry. We are excited to witness the range of innovations and tenacity that entrepreneurs and the entire ecosystem are gearing up to advance the nation.

NXP is committed to supporting India’s startup ecosystem by collaborating with government initiatives and policies such as Make in India, Startup India and Digital India. NXP recognizes the potential of startups to drive innovation and create new business opportunities, and is committed to providing the resources and support necessary to help startups succeed. We congratulate the winners and the rest of the finalists for their innovative ideas.

