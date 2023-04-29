Leaked Google marketing images offer the Pixel Fold’s best look





Google Pixel Fold marketing images have leaked from Hall of Fame leaker Evan Blass. These are 4K resolution images of him supposedly made by Google. The image shows that there is a small gap between the two sides of the phone. The quality of these images is definitely better than anything we have seen so far. The external AMOLED display weighs in at 5.8 inches and reportedly includes FHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The Google Tensor 2 SoC, the same chipset as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, should be under the hood with 12GB of RAM and 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Google marketing image for Pixel Fold.Image credit Evan Blass

The rear bar camera array is rumored to consist of a 48MP primary camera, a 10.8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera system. The inner camera on the large screen bezel will be equipped with an 8MP image sensor. It also has a front hole punch camera driven by an 8MP sensor. Pre-installed with Android 13, the Pixel Fold is powered by a 4500mAh capacity battery, which Google says will power it with a “24+ hour lifespan.”

Google marketing images for the Pixel Fold have leaked.Image credit Evan Blass

Google will also offer an extreme battery saver setting that shuts down all apps except those you have whitelisted. This setting greatly limits the functionality of the phone, but provides up to 72 hours of battery life.

Another Pixel Fold marketing render leaked by Evan Blass

The Pixel Fold is scheduled to be announced at Google I/O on May 10th and may start shipping on June 27th. According to an earlier leak revealed by Front Page Technology (FPT), Google will be giving Pixel Fold buyers his Pixel Watch for free. The 256 GB version of the Pixel Fold (chalk and obsidian) is priced at $1,799, while the 512 GB version (obsidian only) is priced at $1,919.

With less than two weeks left until the Pixel Fold is official, there could be more leaks related to the phone. Please come back often to check the latest news. You don’t even have to knock.

