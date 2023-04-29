RIT Alumni Futurists Discuss Convergence of Technology, Art and Design at Imagine RIT Symposium





RIT alumni Christine Ramage is grateful that higher education provided a strong technical foundation and helped launch her highly successful career. As Director of Photography for Paramount+, she blends technology, art and design every day to create stunning photography that brings images to life in multiple formats.

Ramage 95 (Professional Photo Illustration) spoke as part of the Futurist Symposium. This is a gathering of RIT alumni and used for an insider’s look at the future of industries related to technology, art and design. The symposium was held during the Imagine RIT: Creativity and Innovation Festival on April 29th.

Joining Ramage is Luiz Freitas07, Economics, VP of Experience Personalization at Fidelity Investments. Josh Klenert96 (Graphic Design), Chief Design Officer at Bakkt. Dmitriy Bekker07 BS/MS (Computer Engineering), Embedded Systems Engineer at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. The event was started by RIT President David Munson and moderated by WXXI Connections host Evan Dawson.

We’ve all talked about the future and how technology will change our culture and expectations.

Ramage, who believes that a good picture is always a good picture, is an expert in visual storytelling and says her adaptive skills match the evolutionary arc of technology.

Technology allows us to take pictures and adapt them for hundreds of millions of uses.

In his presentation, Freitas talked about artificial intelligence breakout moments and encouraged the audience to dabble in technology. He also said his job of creating experiences that resonate with his core audience has been heavily influenced by AI and shows no signs of slowing down.

As technologists, we need to learn how to work with and adapt to AI. RIT students are now the closest to this technology evolution and the ones who best understand the ethical, technical, and creative implications.

Klenert began his presentation by talking about his early days as art director for RITs Reporter magazine. His love for his magazines ignited his future work as a graphic designer for several well-known brands and drove a change in his new digital platform. According to Klenert, working with a diverse team that utilizes a variety of unique skills has allowed the company to continue to grow, especially as it delves deeper into the emerging cryptocurrency industry.

He said he believes life is all about the journey, not the destination. Change is the only constant and he appreciates the opportunity to lead change and make brands relevant. My job is to build the platform of the future.

Bekker, who was the onboard imaging lead for the NASAsDouble Asteroid Redirection Testmission, spoke about the importance of co-ops and internships that helped fine-tune his professional direction. He also said that in engineering, AI and machine learning offer great opportunities in the future.

According to Bekker, there are many positive changes in the STEM field. And creativity in these areas has its advantages. We are always looking forward to attracting new and diverse talent.

Klenert added that RIT excels in so many ways. The beauty of the RIT is that it allows for such a broad panel of experts.

