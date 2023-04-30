Grand Rapids characters gaining national audiences





Wimee’s Words, a popular PBS children’s show reaching 30 million households nationwide, continues to grow and attract ever-greater audiences. Led by her robotic girlfriend Wimee, children around the world are inspired to be creative while learning about science, technology, engineering, art and math.

“What we are aiming for [create] Through the lovable character of Wimee, we give children the opportunity to realize that their ideas matter,” said founder of children’s media and technology company Wimage, which creates educational and fun content such as Wimee’s Words. Author Daniel “Michael” Hyacinthe said:

Hyacinthe, a retired U.S. Navy Seabee, says his passion for veterans and childhood education was the reason he launched Wimage in the first place. Originally created to help veterans harness creativity as part of the healing process, feedback from parents, teachers, and early childhood educators has led to Hyacinthe’s desire to encourage children to engage in this creative endeavor. I was able to quickly realize that I needed to match the technology. Instead, it’s about connecting with children and being effective storytellers and creators,” he says.

Hyacinthe realized that they needed a child-friendly character to reach this new target market even more, so they asked Wimee app co-creator Kevin Kammeraad to create a character with universal appeal that would reach future generations. I asked you to make Wimee the Robot, which is. With over 20 years of experience as an educator and presenter, Kammeraad is currently co-producer and lead puppeteer at Wimee’s Words.

The idea of ​​streaming a live show to social media (once a day, five days a week) appealed to PBS after COVID-19 hampered the success of the classroom program. According to Hyacinthe, they pitched the show to PBS Michigan and became involved in the two largest markets, NY and LA. This led to Wimee’s Words reaching 20 different PBS stations.

This growth has brought even more opportunities to the community, including filming the next Sesame Street episode in Grand Rapids and signing a three-title deal with HarperCollins. Through his Rapids-based imprint Zonderkidz, Wimee the Robot will also debut on the literary platform, Hyacinthe says. His first book, His Wimee Creates, is set to hit retail stores nationwide in July. “I first became interested in her Wimee after seeing her older two children (age 4 at the time and her 6) enjoying the video,” he said. said Megan Dobson, vice president of “Wimee is vibrant, fun and engaging for children. A brand that recognizes all children and gives them a place to see and hear, while helping them explore, learn and create. The mission is why my team and I were initially excited to publish these books.”

Hyacinthe attributes the character’s universal appeal to its personality, stating that although Wimee is a robot, she has a childlike mind that wants to learn and be creative. This is an important point for parents.

Additionally, Hyacinthe uses live shows recorded on YouTube and Facebook to encourage kids to pitch their ideas, share their thoughts and recognize them in real time. future. These shows have been compiled for telecast on PBS. In addition to the upcoming book release, Hyacinthe said his company is currently creating animations for the Wimee character and a new apparel line.

“We are building a media property to make Wimee and his friends a household brand through all this merchandise (created) here in Grand Rapids.” Wimee’s Words every Saturday morning on PBS It airs at 7:30.

To watch Wimee on YouTube, visit youtube.com/@wimeetherobot.

Wimee’s book can be pre-ordered at Target, Walmart and Barnes & Noble.

