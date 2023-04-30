Caution: Google Authenticator is NOT secure!





Did you know that Google Authenticator has never been secure? It might be hard to accept, but it’s true. Google is currently planning to add end-to-end encryption to Google Authenticator. A few days ago, a security researcher criticized the company for not adding a high level of security to its premium tools.

In response to criticism, the company is rolling out an account sync feature to Google Authenticator. His manager at Google Products, Christiaan Bran, wrote on his Twitter account that the company plans to offer E2EE in the future. Mr Brand wrote:

“For now, we believe the current product strikes the right balance for most users and offers significant advantages over offline use. It remains an option for those who prefer to manage.”

Google Authenticator gets end-to-end authentication

I was shocked to learn that Google Authenticator lacks reliable security features. Earlier this week, the tool began showing users her two-factor authentication options. This option allows the user to sync her two-factor authentication code with her Google account. This will allow the user to easily sign into her Google account on the new device.

Giztina news of the week

While this is a welcome change, it can raise security concerns. This change would give hackers access to all of her one user’s linked Google accounts. One thing is for sure, if this feature works with his E2EE, hackers and even Google won’t be able to see your information. Security researcher Mysk pointed out these risks on his Twitter. they said:

“If a data breach occurs or someone gains access to your Google account, all your 2FA secrets will be compromised.”

According to researchers, Google will be able to access your information to serve personalized ads without E2EE. Advised the user not to use this feature until Google adds his E2EE support. Brando then hit back at critics, stating:

“Google encrypts data in transit and at rest in all of its products, including Google Authenticator, but applying E2EE comes at the cost of users being locked out without restoring their data.

At this time, we do not know when Google will add E2EE functionality to Google Authenticator. However, the user can choose to enable this feature without his E2EE or continue using this feature offline.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gizchina.com/2023/04/29/be-aware-google-authenticator-is-not-safe/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos