Eagle County Conservation Project Blends Science, Technology and Innovative Ranching Methods





Allegra Waterman-Snow is preparing field notes as part of a geofencing project for grazing livestock.Eagle County Nature Preserve/Photo Courtesy

Most of the 850-square-mile area Allegra Waterman-Snow and her team surveyed in the last grazing season has begun to melt.

They were tasked with researching Land Management and U.S. Forest Service land grazing allotments and had a unique project that showed the potential to bring technology to the hinterland and bring significant environmental benefits.

A lively, no-nonsense 30-something, Waterman-Snow is the lead engineer for an innovative virtual fencing project for the Eagle County Conservation District, responsible for collecting data on electronically controlled pastures covering nearly 500,000 acres in Eagle County. doing.

She and her team are at the end of the first season of a three-year project funded by a Conservation Innovation Grant from the Department of Natural Resources Conservation to Protected Areas. The project could show how well-managed cattle herds grazing on public land can help save the planet by increasing carbon sequestration. And when done well, it improves every outdoor experience, from wildlife to more people using public lands.

Usage

Waterman-Snow and her team have amassed some baseline data to help pinpoint what the effect is.

Donate to support local journalism

Allegra Waterman-Snow and Technician Matthew Ebert collect the data in the test plot. Eagle County Conservation District/courtesy photo

Using “geofencing” to corral grazing cattle works like invisible fencing for dogs, but without embedded wires. Instead, the system uses radio waves emitted by cell towers. Collared cows passing the electronic boundary are warned with a warning and possible shock. Animals can be confined or excluded in areas of burn scars, such as the sensitive riverside and Lake Sylvan scars. Many Eagle County ranchers are using innovative methods that are gaining national attention.

But there is another component to herbivore management that, when done properly, can make soils, plants and ecosystems healthier. Regular grazing and rest are provided for each individual plot, and grazing is adjusted and adjusted, sometimes daily, to accommodate forage availability, weather and number of livestock.

“VENCE (virtual fencing) is a tool for adaptive and prescribed grazing management,” says conservation area manager Laura Bohannon. “This allows for tighter, sometimes routine management of resources.” A traditional fenced plot is much harder to control.

The science of measuring what happens on Earth is already widely used. Overseeing it and doing the data analysis is her Retta Bruegger from her CSU Extended Services at Grand Junction.

“We want to see VENCE (virtual fencing) as a technology that not only benefits ranchers and livestock, but also benefits the landscape.”

Bruegger says the Eagle County virtual fencing project is challenging because it covers such a large area.

At the end of three years, she said, she hopes to clarify the benefits and trade-offs of the technology. Research itself is not the goal of the project, but the goal of data collection is to understand the impact (or lack thereof) of technology on rangeland health using tools such as designs and approved data collection methods. is.

The next step is to see if the approach can be applied to the vast and complex landscapes of the West.

“Outstanding Stewardship”

“We have many participants in this program who demonstrate exceptional stewardship of the land,” Bohannon said.

Data collection will be conducted by Waterman-Snow and her team of Eagle County locals Matt Ebert and Ashlee Ducharme before and after animals are allowed to graze on land. The plots elsewhere without virtual fencing are control plots to compare differences in data.

Upon arriving at the test site to conduct a series of tests determined by Colorado State University Extended Services, the data collection team will place two 50-meter tapes intersecting with a large “X”. Their data collection takes place within this approximately 0.5 acre circle within the ‘X’.

The first task is to dig a soil depression about 27 inches deep and conduct a 9-point test to determine the texture of the soil and how well it absorbs water.

The team then assesses plant cover within the study area, including percentage cover and species diversity. This is followed by dung estimation to determine usage from grazing wildlife such as deer, elk and pronghorn antelope.

There is also an assessment of plant biomass. The grass is mowed, dried, and weighed in his five plots within each research plot.

This is repeated throughout the growing season on 18 different farms in the county.

Waterman-Snow’s previous experience focused on bird populations and behavior, so he is familiar with the disciplined data collection process.

“I went from looking at the sky to looking at the ground,” she said. “Soil is her one of the most underestimated elements of the health of the planet. Catering to soil health radiates to everything else.”

Data collected during the field season are compiled during the winter. And while three years is a short time for him to draw any conclusions, it could still help in the long run, said Conservation Agency’s Stephanie Pitt.

“This is a first-generation design. The next step is to get this into the hands of ranchers. Once we do that, they’ll come back with what they need to change.”

Pitt said the program has received inquiries from BLM and Forest Service officials interested in determining whether this could be the next new approach to help manage public lands.

Additional benefits, should a promising system prove its worth, include the removal of large systems of fences, gates, and cattle guards. fortify the land of

For Waterman-Snow, the process has been beneficial.

“I learned that my preconceived notion that grazing cattle in landscapes degrades the land is not true,” said Waterman-Snow. “Grass has to be pastured to actually regenerate. Grasslands have evolved with herbivores such as bison. The study found that livestock herds grazing on public lands play an important role in carbon sequestration. , may indicate that adaptively managed livestock herds can improve the health of native grasslands.”

So the next time you see a cow grazing on public land, you might want to especially appreciate the one with the distinctive collar.

#

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/news/science-technology-and-innovative-grazing-methods-mesh-in-a-project-of-the-eagle-county-conservation-district/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos