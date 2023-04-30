Google battled mountains of malware in 2022





Android is the world’s most popular operating system, with a large and mostly open application ecosystem that runs on thousands of different ones. It’s a recipe for disaster when it comes to security and user privacy.

To make matters worse, there are still several different versions of Android in use and access to Google’s Play Store, all with different levels of system security features. All Google can do is focus on fighting the problem through its own app store and one of its own services.

This is where the Play Store Policy and Google Play Protect come into play. It’s not great that this could leave a lot of devices running Android (from phones that don’t use Google’s services to hobby boards to TV boxes), but Google is very It’s one of the areas where it works well. The company is releasing a transparency report to let us know how it’s progressing.

The latest report contains some jaw-dropping numbers that make owning a smartphone so intimidating, but what exactly does it mean?

(Image credit: Google)

Google has banned over 173,000 “malicious” accounts.

A rogue account is a fairly common term, but what exactly does Google mean here? Google defines a rogue account as someone who is part of a rogue developer group Categorized as app publishers working for the group, or developer accounts belonging to the rogue publisher group itself.

Building an app is a lot of work, but promoting it can be even more difficult. Many developers use app publishers to distribute and promote their work so that you and I can find it and try it out. Malicious developers can do the same, with 173,000 “malicious” accounts kicked out of the Play Store so they won’t reach your phone in 2022.

Google stopped fraudulent or fraudulent transactions worth $2 billion.

This is probably not what you think it means. Any developer trying to trick you or me out of our money counts as one of the bad accounts above. This figure is about users trying to trick developers.

A perfect example of this exists. A Twitter user can pay for his Twitter Blue for a month and use a simple exploit to continue enjoying benefits after cancellation. No, I’m not teaching you how to find it using Google.

Google has something called Google Play Commerce that helps developers accept payments and offer paid services on a one-time or subscription basis. The Play Commerce API helps developers protect themselves against fraud. Sometimes we are bad guys.

(Image credit: Google)

1.43 million apps were not published due to policy violations.

Policy violation is a broad term that can be easily defined. A full list of Play Store Developer Policies can be found here. These include user expectations, such as prohibiting restricted or inappropriate content and protecting user data.

These policies include tedious things like copyright and intellectual property clauses, and things that serve Google’s own interests like API target levels and SDK requirements.

Many of these policies are in place to protect you. Does anyone really want hate speech and violence promoted through Google Play? Yes, some people do. Such people need to find apps that do it from other sources.Google doesn’t care what you install on your phone, but what it exposes to its app platform I am concerned about it.

500,000 apps with access to sensitive permissions were blocked from publishing.

Yes, 500,000 apps were trying to steal your data. Except it’s not.

Creating an Android app is easy. Building great Android apps is hard. It’s nearly impossible to create a great app that traverses every single one of the hundreds of available APIs and methods without fail.

This fact does not mean that Google has blocked half a million malicious apps from entering Google Play. This means that programs like Google and the App Defense Alliance have worked with developers to find ways to do the crazy cool things that apps can do without doing more than they should.

Were some of these apps designed to steal data? Probably. Most of them, however, were apps that needed a different set of eyes to be a little more sophisticated so they could find and remove permissions and methods they didn’t need in their troubleshooting.

(Image credit: Google)

It’s nice to hear year after year what Google is doing to protect its app platform, users and developers. The company does a good job of explaining it without being too geeky in its wording.

But most importantly, understand what that means and how and where Google can improve in 2023.

