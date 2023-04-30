5 giant antiquities found in Google Earth





In 2007, economist and amateur archaeologist Dimitriy Dey found something that continues to baffle archaeologists while searching Google Earth satellite imagery for pyramids or similar formations in Kazakhstan.

Visible only from the air, Dey discovers a huge mystical geoglyph, a huge set of earthworks, made up of at least 260 mounds, trenches and ramparts arranged in five basic shapes Did.

One of the most notable structures, Dey’s first discovery, was Ustgai Square, which covers an area of ​​about 250,000 meters. It consists of points, intersected by dotted Xs.

At first, Day thought the layers were remnants of a Soviet installation. Perhaps it was part of Nikita Khrushchev’s experiment in cultivating land for bread production. However, when I continued the investigation the next day, I discovered a second giant, three-legged figure.

Before the year was over, Dey discovered eight more squares, circles and crosses, alluding to their mysterious origins.

Earthen structures were found in the Turgei Trough area of ​​Turgei in northern Kazakhstan, and archaeologists estimate they were created about 8,000 years ago. Still, we don’t know who made it and why.

At that time, only Stone Age nomadic peoples of the Mahanjar culture lived in this part of Kazakhstan. The tribe flourished in Kazakhstan from 7,000 BC to 5,000 BC. However, they were nomadic in nature. Scientists therefore do not believe that it remained in place for the time required to build the structure.

The geoglyphs are so large that they cannot be seen well from the ground, and their creators would have thought about what they would look like from above. It is not clearly indicated whether the structure was created for art, communication, or some kind of ritual…

