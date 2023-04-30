Google Pixel Fold’s design is fully revealed in leaked images





All indications are that after years of rumors and speculation, the Google Pixel Fold will be announced next month. We also have a very good idea of ​​what it will look like thanks to the newly leaked image rendering.

These photos, courtesy of well-known informant Evan Blass (opens in new tab) (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)), show off the flip phone in dark gray color. Based on his previous Pixel smartphone color scheme, this shade could be called Charcoal.

There is some bulge around the rear camera unit used in previous handsets such as the Google Pixel 7, giving the appearance of three camera lenses on the back. This matches what we’ve heard before. .

Image 1/2

The rear camera unit is on display (Image credit: Evan Blass) You can also see the familiar Pixel home screen (Image credit: Evan Blass) Hinge and home screen

The hinge on this foldable phone looks nice and thin, so we expect a thin and light Pixel Fold. Previous rumors suggested that Google’s foldable hinge is more durable than the hinge attached to Samsung’s comparable handset.

We also take a look at the familiar Pixel home screen with a Material Design theme. Based on information previously heard from unofficial channels, the outer screen of the device will be quite compact his 5.8-inch size.

The Google IO 2023 event starts on May 10th. Considering there are a lot of leaks about the Pixel Fold right now, it would be surprising if the foldable phone wasn’t announced. June.

Analytics: A Bold Leap from Google

With the Google Pixel 8 slated for later this year, Google clearly feels they have enough experience to take the next step in hardware.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is by far the best when it comes to foldability, but it’s not that big. Foldable technology remains tricky to get right, with issues around hinges and screen durability still lingering on potential buyers’ minds.

The complexity of the technology also affects the price. The phone is rumored to cost around $1,799 (probably around £1,649 in the UK). Google is betting that people are ready to pay that much for their next phone.

From what we’ve heard so far, this will be solid mobile hardware with a slick folding mechanism and some high-end specs. Whether Google’s leap to foldable devices is a hit with mobile phone buyers, however, remains to be seen.

