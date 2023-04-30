Meta’s Big AI Advantage Over Amazon, Google, and Microsoft Hidden in Plain Sight





Alphabet’s Google Trends gives you interesting insight into what’s trending and what’s not. We used this site to gauge interest in AI programs from Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms (META 0.74%).

The search term “Google AI” has generated the most interest in the last 30 days. The second place is “Microsoft AI”, and the second place is “Amazon AI”. The term “meta AI” lagged far behind all other terms.

People seem to be less interested in Meta’s AI efforts than other big tech initiatives, at least based on search engine traffic. But maybe it should be. In fact, Meta has two big unseen AI advantages over Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.

1. open door

Meta announced its AI gaming plans during its Q1 earnings call on Wednesday. Not only that, but we also discussed potential competitive advantages that have been under-appreciated.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the first quarter conference call: But he believes there is a huge opportunity to develop an “open ecosystem” for AI.

Zuckerberg argued that Meta could take the lead in building such an open ecosystem. “Our approach to AI and infrastructure has always been pretty open,” he said.

One example Zuckerberg gave is that the company released the LLaMa large language model to researchers earlier this year. He also mentioned that Meta is open sourcing his three AI visual models. Segment Anything, DinoV2 and its Animated Drawings tool.

There are main reasons why Meta can have a big advantage in this aspect. Zuckerberg talked about it in the comments on the Q1 conference call, saying, “I kind of think we’re just playing another game. [AI] We care more about infrastructure than companies like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon. “While all three of these tech giants offer their services in the cloud and have incentives to build their own AI infrastructure, Meta does not.

Zuckerberg sees an opportunity for Meta to lead the way in building an open AI ecosystem. He hopes this will help other companies integrate more easily and effectively with Meta’s products and platforms. As a result, Zuckerberg predicts Meta will be able to stay on the cutting edge of AI.

2. Metaverse?

Meta has another potential AI advantage over its larger rivals. Zuckerberg argued that AI is already helping build the metaverse. And he believes Metaverse technology can help scale AI. This is important for Meta, as the company’s efforts to bring Zuckerberg’s vision of the Metaverse to life have been highly publicized (and heavily maligned).

Some think Meta should abandon the Metaverse project. However, Zuckerberg argues that building the metaverse remains an important long-term focus for the company.

AI and the metaverse are indeed intertwined. Meta’s first standalone virtual reality (VR) device wouldn’t have been possible without significant advances in computer vision technology. The company’s mixed reality projects are built on AI to help merge the physical and virtual worlds.

Zuckerberg said Meta’s “vision for AR glasses includes an AI-centric operating system that will be the foundation for next-generation computing.” If he’s right, the company’s focus on the metaverse could give it an important edge in AI.

Benefits in every way

Indeed, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft each have their own AI advantages. All three companies have significant growth potential as customers build his AI technology on their cloud his platform. Each big tech company also has its own devices that benefit from advances in AI. I predict both of these stocks will be big winners in the AI ​​explosion and great stocks for long-term investors to buy.

But I think Meta’s AI potential is higher than Google Trends currently suggests. The company’s leadership in building an open AI ecosystem and an AI-driven metaverse could bring benefits that investors cannot ignore.

