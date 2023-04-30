Google Meet video calls support full HD, but may not be available





Google has started rolling out support for Full HD or 1080 pixels for Meet video calls. The company, which announced the new feature in a blog post, says that some Google Workspace editions will let you set the Google Meet video resolution to 1080p.

This feature is turned off by default. Users can manually enable it from their Google Meet settings.

The new high definition resolution is turned off by default and eligible users can learn about the new 1080p option before joining a meeting or turn it on or off from the settings menu,” Google said in a blog post. said in

To start using 1080p resolution in your Google Meet video calls, you’ll need a laptop or computer with a full HD resolution camera. When Meet detects your camera, it automatically switches to 1080p quality for online calls and meetings.

Google’s blog post states that sending 1080p video requires additional bandwidth, adding that Meet will automatically adjust the resolution if the device’s bandwidth is constrained.

Availability of new Google Meet features

In a blog post, Google states that 1080p calling support is available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Education Plus, Enterprise Essentials, and Frontline customers. increase.

Additionally, Google One subscribers with 2 TB or more of storage space on eligible devices can also use the 1080p video calling feature. As you may not know, Google One subscriptions in India start at $130 per month. Among other benefits, it gives the user his 100GB of free cloud storage.

The new Google Meet feature is not available for users with personal Google accounts.

