Increasing reliance on medical technology raises concerns about cybersecurity





With the growth of digital health, healthcare innovations, telehealth solutions and remote monitoring capabilities, care delivery is becoming increasingly technology and Internet driven.

However, with this shift to cloud and internet-based applications, the risk of cyberattacks and security breaches has also increased significantly, making the entire healthcare system incredibly vulnerable.

Recognizing this growing concern, late last month the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a detailed memo providing guidelines for security measures, especially medical devices. The memo explains: [] For devices that meet the definition of cyber device under this section, you must: Disclosure and Related Procedures. 2) design, develop, and maintain processes and procedures to provide reasonable assurance that devices and related systems are cybersecure;

Due to the significant growth of the wireless and remote monitoring device market over the last decade, regulators are particularly concerned that these devices, which frequently use wireless communications, are particularly susceptible to cyberattacks.

A few years ago, a high-profile incident was made public in which a cybersecurity expert was able to insert malware directly into a wireless pacemaker. This was only for demonstration purposes, but the concept was striking nonetheless. With a relatively simple effort, hackers can now control pacemakers remotely. In fact, for the millions of people around the world who rely on such devices, this is an incredibly scary proposition. For decades, cybersecurity has always been viewed as a risk of losing data and privacy. But now, as life-saving devices are increasingly connected via the Internet, breaches pose real risks to lives and patient outcomes.

A nurse checks her computer after a cyberattack at a hospital in Villefranche-sur-Saône [+] February 16, 2021. (Photo by Philippe DESMAZES / AFP) (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

More broadly, the healthcare industry still has a lot of work to do to strengthen its cybersecurity defenses. Healthcare organizations are still largely reactive rather than proactive when it comes to cybersecurity, especially when it comes to identifying cybersecurity risks, according to a report released last week in collaboration with Censinet, KLAS, and the American Hospital Association (AHA). is shown to be Supply Chain Risk Management, Asset Management, and Risk Management. More than 40% of his organizations are not compliant with their suppliers and third-party his providers and implementing recovery plans.

There is an important issue. Organizations continue to become passive rather than proactive. In other words, organizations tend to respond to cybersecurity threats and problems rather than planning for them before they occur. Lack of investment in proper infrastructure and safeguards poses a significant risk to the overall healthcare infrastructure.

In many cities with multiple trauma centers and large academic institutions nearby, patients may have the option of being treated elsewhere. However, in other communities lacking access to reliable health care, a cybersecurity breach could lead to hospital closures, with devastating consequences.

Indeed, an increasingly technology-embedded healthcare system has undoubtedly delivered many advantages in efficiency, advanced diagnostic capabilities, and novel ways to collect and interpret data. But with this progress also comes a paramount responsibility to protect and protect the patients we serve.

