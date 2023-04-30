Google Cloud Introduces New Web3 Startup Program





Google Cloud has announced plans to help Web3 startups and projects build and scale faster and more securely.

This new service will come by expanding an existing initiative called the “Google for Startups Cloud Program” to include additional Web3-specific benefits.

initiative

According to the official press release, eligible Web3 technology projects and startups from pre-seed to series A can apply to the Google for Startups cloud program. Projects can also opt-in for Google Cloud’s Web3-specific benefits, including up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credits and technical and collaboration support over two years.

“Our goal is to enable Web3 builders to focus on what really matters: time to market and innovation. It means providing the resources and community to not only help people succeed, but to succeed.”

Additionally, access to a range of grants from Aptos, Celo, Flow, HBAR Foundation, Near, and Solana Foundation will be available. Each founding partner will provide a special grant of up to $1 million to accelerate the growth of Web3 startups, in addition to resources to support development.

The program offers up to $3 million in investment from the Polygon Ventures ecosystem fund, priority review by the Ventures team, and access to all Polygon Venture benefits. Other Google Cloud benefits include priority review and testnet access to the Base Ecosystem Fund, discounts on Nansen product and engagement fees, Alchemy credits, and priority access to Alchemy University.

Google Cloud and Web3

Google Cloud’s Web3 commitment dates back to 2018 with the addition of the Bitcoin dataset. Since then, the cloud computing giant has forged partnerships with multiple industry leaders, including Coinbase.

Last year, we partnered with BNB Chain to provide Web3 startup infrastructure. Earlier this month, the Celo Foundation also announced a partnership with Google Cloud to expand early adoption of Google Cloud’s services alongside Celo’s blockchain ecosystem.

