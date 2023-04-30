TCL Repeats Advances in Mini LED Tech in 2023 C-Series TVs





Mini LED cutting-edge innovation to produce superior image quality for best-in-class display performance.

HONG KONG, April 29, 2023 /CNW/ — TCL, one of the world’s top two TV brands and the number one 98-inch TV brand, today unveiled its latest generation of Mini LED technology, debuting in 4K Mini LED. Reveal the details of your progress. TV C845 – Launched in Europe earlier this month, with more global markets coming soon.

Compared to traditional TVs, Mini LED technology is known for its superior display performance. The added benefits of higher brightness, greater contrast, and a wider color gamut result in a more dynamic and immersive image quality. The latest generation of mini LED technology rivals OLED for precise lighting control and competitive advantages. Mini LED TVs can also be made more affordable, making optimized image performance more accessible.

As the first company to develop and launch Mini LED TV, TCL always takes Mini LED as its core strategy and continues to lead the industry. TCL creatively customizes and develops high-efficiency mini LED chips and single refractive curved surface adhesive application technology, using more sustainable materials and manufacturing processes for more precise light control, more uniform surface Light source, better halo control and higher light efficiency.

In April 2023, TCL released its latest 4K Mini LED TV C845 in multiple sizes, raising the bar for TV image quality among its competitors in the field thanks to its technological innovation.

1) The number of LEDs reached 1792 with 2000 nits peak brightness without overheating.

TCL’s high-voltage Mini LED chips are designed to emit light with three PN junctions in series, and the drive voltage is carefully adjusted so that the current through the LED chip is within the optimum light efficiency range. increase. As a result, the temperature can be controlled and the TV set will not overheat even if the LEDs are working at full capacity and the TV is at peak brightness at the same time.

2) Increased number of zones near 900 for more control over lighting effects

TCL C845 adopts “one zone with two LEDs” for more precise lighting control. Even in very dark or overexposed scenes, the bright and dark areas are more vivid without irritating the halo effect, making the viewing experience much more pleasant. In addition, the excellent lighting performance is also due to the advanced lens design that allows for a more uniform image, more reliable performance in the same lighting control area when both the module and TV achieve a minimum thickness. It is caused.

3) Ultra-thin and elegant design with a thickness of 77mm

The TCL C845 employs an “adhesive application process” to place the polymer material directly onto the LED to form a single refractive freeform surface. The light spread angle of the new process is higher than that of ordinary lenses, allowing the thickness of the TV set to be significantly reduced, resulting in a sleek and aesthetically appealing design.

4) 12-bit dual-mode precise light control algorithm for enhanced energy saving and eye protection

By using 12-bit dual-mode drive, the LED can emit 12-bit light, with AD and PWM dimming functions, achieving near-linear light control accuracy and more accurate color representation. increase. Under high dual-mode driving, the LED current can be kept in the high luminous efficiency range for energy savings and spectral stability.

At the same time, the PWM duty cycle can work in high frequency space to reduce the flicker effect on human eyes and improve vision protection.

Thanks to the industry-leading technological advancements in mini LEDs, the TCL C845 offers excellent image quality performance in various scenarios and will be launched in the global market within the next few months.

*Technical features and availability may vary for different products in different countries/regions

About TCL Electronics TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast growing consumer electronics company and a leader in the global television industry. Founded in 1981, it currently operates in over 160 markets around the world. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of home appliances such as TVs, audios and smart home appliances.

Sision

