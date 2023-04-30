Google Doodle Celebrates Harry Potter Fame, Alan Rickman’s Early Career Role in Les Liaisons Dangereuses





With his cool demeanor and determination, Professor Snape is an enduring Potterheads character. The character was brought to life by actor Alan Rickman. But this wasn’t the only iconic role the actor played. On Sunday, Google is celebrating Alan Rickman’s unforgettable role in ‘Les Liaisons Dangereuses’, where his career took off in the first place.

Alan Rickman starred in the play in 1987 and helped launch his career, Google writes. He is also known for his incredible performances in Die Hard, Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction.

Born February 21, Alan Rickman is a natural painter who developed an interest in different art forms after being encouraged by his teachers and family. He developed a particular interest in acting and even won a scholarship to continue pursuing this interest at his Upper School at Latimer in London.

He then studied graphic design at the Chelsea College of Art and Design and the Royal College of Art. After finishing his studies, he started his own design company with a close friend from college and continued to join the amateur group His Court Drama Club. At the age of 26, Alan Rickman decided to pursue acting seriously and he enrolled in RADA, one of the most prestigious acting schools in the world.

After joining the Royal Shakespeare Company, he appeared in “The Tempest” and “Love’s Labors Lost.” His antihero role of Le Vicomte de Valmont in Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Dangerous Liaisons) brought him significant recognition at the time. He also received a Tony Award nomination for his performance and started receiving various film offers as well.

Alan Rickman rose to fame for most of his antihero roles like criminal mastermind Hans Gruber in the movie Die Hard. The actor was remembered for decades for his role in the film. He then went on to play other antagonist roles in films like Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.He also starred in Sense and Sensibility (1995) and his Rasputin: Dark Servant of He also appeared in Destiny (1996). Aside from his acting, he is also known for his philanthropic activities and off-screen kind personality.

It was in 2001 that he played the role of scene-stealing Severus Snape in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The movie was a huge success, and the actor who played the role also did so with great conviction. His role as a professor made him an international sensation, appearing in his next seven Harry Potter films.

