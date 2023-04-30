Google says Android will separate notification and ringtone volumes





In the past few releases, ringtone and notification volumes were controlled by a single slider, but Google announced today how that will change with Android 13 QPR3 or 14.

In Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 in December,[設定]>[サウンドとバイブレーション]in the menu[着信音量]slider and[通知音量]I discovered an ADB command to create individual sliders. This combined media, call, and alarm volumes into a total of 5 sliders.

QPR2 stabilized in March without a separate volume slider, but QPR3 (Beta 3) is currently unchanged. ADB commands still work (as shown in the screenshot below).

adb shell device_config put systemui volume_separate_notification true

On Saturday, Google said,[Feature Request] Please allow separate volume bars for notification sounds and ringtones!” The following entry was added to the Android issue tracker as of December 2021. “The requested feature will be available in a future build.” There were 47 comments and the status was changed to “Fixed”.

Looking at the roadmap, it’s unclear when the notification/ringtone volume change will happen with the Android 13 QPR3 or Android 14 stable release scheduled for June. Not currently published in 13 QPR3 Beta 3 or 14 Beta 1.1. Future releases of Android 14 and subsequent betas are more likely at this stage of the development cycle, but Android 13 is still technically feasible and will stop major updates after its June release. .

This will improve your quality of life if you don’t want to hear incoming calls (because you prefer vibration) but want to hear notifications or vice versa.

Android details:

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

