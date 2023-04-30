Federal grants are aimed at increasing placements in advanced manufacturing, nursing fields.education





The U.S. Department of Labor selected Piedmont Technical College, Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College, and Aiken Technical College to form a consortium to develop virtual workforce innovation centers for two sectors: advanced manufacturing and nursing.

PTC President Hope E. Rivers said the grant is a great example of the power of collaboration and regional partnerships between technical college systems. Collectively, our university will have a significant impact on the communities we serve.

This collaboration further demonstrates our university’s commitment to the South Carolina Tech system’s tenet of providing affordable, accessible and relevant education, said Dr. Forest Mahan, president of Aiken Tech. said. This initiative will help us open our doors to residents of our community and help meet the growing labor demand in two of our region’s top sectors.

The primary beneficiaries of the $4.9 million four-year grant will be new entrants to the workforce, underserved and marginalized communities, displacement, unemployment and incumbent workers.

The initiative expands existing credit curricula for continuing education, creates and expands career paths, and increases participation in programs in priority areas, said Keri Fewox, Ph.D., PTC’s vice president of academic affairs. says. Utilize online and hybrid formats to provide accessible training to industry, K-12, and rural communities. In addition, we create rapid articulation pathways and career maps for advanced manufacturing and nursing professions.

The broader initiative includes a number of related initiatives designed to improve job placement and skill rates, increase formal apprenticeships and job-based opportunities, improve equity measures among targeted rural populations, and more. Includes goals.

In the current climate, we’ve found that prospective and current employees, as well as employers, are looking for skills training as part of their overall educational experience, said Walt Tobin, Ph.D., president of OCtech. increase. Through successful implementation of this grant, OCtech will create a meaningful transition from short to long-term educational pathways, setting citizens on the path to successful careers.

The grant will support equipment and simulation software, as well as new talent to leverage these resources to produce measurable results. These new positions include Project Director, Instructional Designer, Nursing Instructor and Retention Counselor.

The grant will create mobile advanced manufacturing training labs to reach rural participants, leverage existing career ladders to expand access, and increase participation in nursing programs for minority groups Yes, Fewox added. We look forward to working with our distinguished partners to maximize improvement, opportunity and career outcomes for marginalized individuals.

