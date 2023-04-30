Google Doodle honors late actor Alan Rickman and his career





Google dedicated its latest doodle to British actor Alan Rickman, who died in 2016 at the age of 69 after battling cancer. Known for his deep, languid voice, Rickman is celebrating his 36th anniversary in 1987 with a performance in Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Dangerous Liasons), a Broadway play that played a key role in launching his career. was memorialized on Sunday.

Rickman’s breakout role as the scheming French aristocrat, Vicomte de Valmont, earned him a Tony Award nomination and he began receiving offers to act in films shortly thereafter.

Helene Leroux, the artist who drew the Google Doodle, said it was a “privilege to honor” Rickman’s life and career with an image of him raising his eyebrows and surrounded by leaves.

“I wanted to reference some of Alan’s most beautiful artwork to illustrate Alan’s passion for creativity expressed in soft watercolors in the background,” she told PA Wire.

“After his death, Alan’s popular autobiographical diary also gained national attention. These candid and joyful reflections were revealed by fine fountain pen-like scratches superimposed on a background resembling white lined paper. is represented.

“The branches on either side of the graffiti are also inspired by his diary graffiti. I am thrilled to be alive through

Alan Rickman in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

A production of the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, Rickman was often cast as the bad guy. He gained popularity for his ability to play evil characters with an evil and charming taste.

In 1988, Rickman starred as criminal mastermind Hans Gruber in the movie Die Hard, considered one of the most popular villains in movie history. The film’s success prompted him to play similar antagonist roles in films such as Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. His career trajectory continued throughout his 1990s, starring in Sense and Sensibility (1995) and Rasputin: Dark Servant of Destiny (1996), the latter of which won an Emmy and a Golden Globe. bottom.

In 2001, the actor took on the role of scene-stealing Severus Snape in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. , became an international sensation.

During his career, Rickman has won numerous acting nominations and awards and has directed three plays and two films. In addition to his on-screen and stage work, he is also known for his philanthropic activities and off-screen for his kind and sensitive nature.

