G-7 ministers agree on five principles for governing AI, emerging technology





Ministers of the G7 nations (G7) on Saturday called for an agile format for emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), given the rapid rise in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots around the world. We agreed on five principles for developing governance.

Digital and technology ministers, who kicked off a two-day conference in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, also agreed on the urgent need to facilitate discussion on standards for the responsible use of AI.

The five principles of rule of law, due process, democracy, respect for human rights and embracing opportunities for innovation will be included in the joint communiqué that will be released at the end of the meeting leading up to the next G7 Summit. Hiroshima moon.

“Advancements in AI technology can make government and private sector businesses more efficient and productive, but they can also bring unexpected challenges to democracy,” Taro Kono, Japan’s digital minister, said at the opening ceremony. has potential,” he said.

Digital and technology ministers from the seven developed countries (G7) participate in a photo shoot on the first day of a two-day conference held in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, April 29, 2023. (Kyodo News) == Kyodo News

The rapid pace of AI development has underscored the need for international standards to govern the technology, with many countries tightening regulations on the use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT due to privacy concerns.

But Japan’s emphasis on the potential utility of generative AI means that the government has so far taken a more cautious stance on regulation than in Europe and the US.

Last month, Italy temporarily banned the use of ChatGPT, citing concerns about the unauthorized collection of personal data, but authorities have since lifted the ban.

In addition to opposing uses that undermine democratic values, the G-7 Ministers aim to adopt an action plan to promote the responsible use of AI, drawing broader stakes in the development of international standards. We are looking for stakeholder participation.

The Minister of Digital Science further emphasized the concept of promoting global economic growth through free cross-border data flows with trustworthy and interoperable governance proposed by Japan at the 2019 World Economic Forum Annual Summit. We aim to establish an international framework for Data Free Flow with Trust. .

Japan has already signed bilateral agreements on digital trade with the European Union, the US and the UK, but the DFFT framework seeks to take this to the multilateral level.

At the end of the meeting, ministers are also expected to adopt a separate action plan on Internet governance, addressing issues such as fake news and other forms of disinformation seen during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I’m here.

“Russia’s unjustified war of aggression in Ukraine has resulted in both online and offline attacks on digital infrastructure, and is a reminder of the importance of resilient digital infrastructure and a free and open internet,” said Japan’s General Affairs Department. Minister Takeaki Matsumoto said. .

Ministers also discussed building secure network infrastructure to assist emerging and developing countries, and promoting cooperation to improve connectivity of submarine cables.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Matsumoto and Germany’s Digital Transport Minister Volker Wissing signed a memorandum of cooperation detailing plans to continue working together on information and communication technology policies, including digital infrastructure beyond 5G.

The two countries have been engaged in high-level dialogue in the digital field since 2016 with the aim of stimulating innovation in the economy and promoting a secure framework for global digital governance.

The G-7 Group is the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US and the EU. Japan will hold the G-7 rotating presidency for the first time since 2016.

This year’s meeting will be co-chaired by Kono, Matsumoto and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Nishimura.

Ministers from India and Indonesia, the respective hosts of this year’s G20 Major Economies and Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings, as well as Ukraine, were invited to the meeting.

