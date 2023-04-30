How have autonomous machines and other innovations changed warehouses?





In this Q&A interview, Kristi Montgomery, VP of Innovation at Kenco, one of the world’s largest coffee brands, explains how automation is changing the supply chain.

Q: How have self-operating equipment and other innovations changed warehouses?

Answer: It might be easier to ask how warehouses have changed with these innovations. Automation impacts nearly every area of ​​warehouse operations from the moment the pen hits the blueprint.

For example, supply chain professionals may lay out warehouses differently to account for automated lifts that collect and transport goods from racks, invest in automated carts that bring goods directly to pickers, and choose which items to pick and which ones. It employs technology that tells the picker exactly what the number is.

Automation is not desirable as consumer demand for fast and cheap delivery continues to grow. It should.

Of course, these efficiency gains also impact the employee experience. It’s no secret that logistics companies have struggled to attract employees after the pandemic.

Robots are taking over the more demanding tasks associated with picking and packing that are physically taxing on employees. Eliminates employee burnout when you no longer have to constantly lift large items or move quickly through large warehouses.

Q: How has the rise of robots changed labor management, training protocols, productivity levels, etc.?

Automation has had an immediate positive impact on the working environment. The introduction of robots has increased his productivity by a factor of 3, or even by a factor of 4.

It reduces risk, significantly reduces the time required to train employees, and reduces errors that are easy to make in manual warehouses with thousands of SKUs. In some warehouses, employees hear an automated voice that directs them to the correct rack, shelf, or bin.

In the long term, robots and automation in general could change the way we think about careers in warehouses. As with any industry where automation makes waves, there are always questions about whether robots will replace humans. In fact, these jobs will evolve rather than disappear.

Now is the perfect time to reskill your workforce and prepare them to manage and optimize your automation. This shift in job roles will make it easier to attract young professionals where years of video game proficiency will help, from robots and remote-controlled forklifts to even disabled and remote workers. Become.

Q: What tips do you need to help warehouse managers adapt to these changes?

Even with customer demand and increasing pressure to adopt more robotics as quickly as possible, understand that successful automation projects take time. Don’t cut corners as it will cost you more in the long run. That’s why we strongly believe in piloting new solutions.

Find a small section of your warehouse where you can test your new automation technology so your current infrastructure can take full advantage of the solution’s benefits.

Alternatively, we can partner with a 3PL (Third Party Logistics) service that has its own lab. For example, the Kencos Innovation Lab is a testing ground for many new automation technologies. A company called Phantom Auto is currently testing remote-controlled forklifts in this area.

After confirming the project is viable, employees should be included at all stages of recruitment. Clarify what your project is about and get them involved in its success.

I found some fun ways to do this, so I ran two new robot naming competitions and offered $150 to the winning names (Shrek and Fiona would be perfect names for the two green robots. is). And now it was piloting a new technology that would allow remote workers to drive robots inside warehouses.

Our COO often shines a light on test robots. The test robot moves around wearing a Darth Vader cape. Our goal is to reduce the threat of automation, and we do it by making projects a little more fun.

About the interviewee: Kristi Montgomery is Kenco’s Vice President of Innovation, Research and Development.

