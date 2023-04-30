Week in tech: Quasar Secrets





For the first time, scientists have confirmed what sets fire to quasars, the brightest and most powerful objects in the universe.

Here’s a roundup of weekly updates from the world of science and technology you may have missed.

What Makes Quasars? Now We Know

Earlier this week, scientists confirmed for the first time what sets off a quasar, the brightest and most powerful object in the universe. These objects are located at the center of galaxies, are powered by supermassive black holes, and require large amounts of gas to be very bright, his AFP report said. However, since quasars were discovered in the 1950s, there has been debate about what creates them, the report adds.

In a new study, an international team of researchers said they now have clear evidence that quasars are caused by the collision of two galaxies and release the enormous amounts of energy they need. The researchers compared observations of 48 galaxies with central quasars and 100 galaxies without quasars. The galaxy hosting the quasar was three times more likely to collide with other galaxies than it was, the study adds. Researchers also believe this may one day be the fate of the Milky Way galaxy. Clive Tadhunter, an astrophysicist at the University of Sheffield in the UK and one of the study’s authors, told AFP that the nearby Andromeda galaxy is approaching us directly at about 200 kilometers (125 miles) per second. and said that it would collide with the Milky Way War. in about 5 billion years. The result could be a quasar, Tadhunter said.

Scientists Sound Warnings of Ocean Warming

Sea temperatures around the world have suddenly spiked, researchers said earlier this week. Scientists are now trying to figure out what that means and whether it predicts a surge in atmospheric warming, according to an Associated Press report. According to Climate Reanalyzer, global average sea surface temperature has risen by nearly two tenths of a degree Celsius since early March this week. Some researchers have called it an anomalous pattern, but Chris Karnauskas, a climate scientist at the University of Colorado, told The Associated Press that the change in temperature is from what was originally warmer conditions. He says it’s an incredible deviation.

Vivo X90 Pro launched in India

Smartphone maker Vivo launched the Vivo X90 Pro in India earlier this week. Vivo’s X series holds a strong position in the Indian market despite introducing stiff and impressive competition from the likes of Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi. Last year’s Vivo X80 Pro is another example. A highlight of this year’s successor to the X80 Pro is the move to the 1-inch type Sony IMX989 sensor and Zeiss optics. Will the camera setup be one of the best smartphone cameras of 2023 apart from the device’s other features? The Vivo X90 Pro is priced at Rs. 84,999. For more on the hits and misses of the phone, read this in-depth review by Lounge tech columnist Tushar Kanwar.

