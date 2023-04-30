From $3 Billion to $300 Million in One Year: Cybereasons Hard Landing





Cybereason’s story shows the difficult and painful process taking place in Israel’s high-tech industry. After being on the brink of his IPO in 2021, Cyber ​​easen has since lost its CEO, laid off hundreds of employees, and was effectively acquired by major investor SoftBank, during which time it sold 90. experienced a 100% decline in value.

Founded in 2012 by CEOs Lior Div, Yonatan Striem-Amit and Yossi Naar, Cybereason competes with companies like Crowdstrike and SentinelOne to offer a range of services including ransomware protection and malware attack prevention doing. While not dominant in the US market, Cyber ​​easen has been particularly successful in Japan due to his SoftBank connections in Japan.

1 View gallery

Cybereason Founders Lior Div, Jonathan Striem-Amit and Yossi Naar

(Credit: Cybereason)

Cybereason’s technology gives you a complete picture of a cyberattack on one screen instead of hundreds of different alerts. Utilizing large amounts of information collected in real-time, the product identifies suspicious behavior and presents a sequence of events in a simple and intuitive interface. The platform enables organizations to continuously monitor various systems to identify, investigate, isolate, and stop attacks before they cause damage to the organization.

Through 11 years of operation, the company has raised $850 million, with SoftBank as the main investor. A key achievement for the company was the company’s 2021 funding round, where former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven raised his $325 million led by his Mnuchin investment fund, Liberty Strategic Capital. Neuberger Berman, Irving and SoftBank also participated in the round. The company was ultimately valued at about $3.1 billion and filed its IPO prospectus that year, expecting a valuation of $5 billion.

But the economic turmoil of 2022 took the company by surprise and changed this trajectory. Cybereason, which employed about 1,500 people at its peak during the global recession, has to admit it was overhiring at very high wages. I did. In addition, SoftBank, hit hard by its big investment in WeWork, has made it clear that it must make immediate and significant cuts to all the companies in which it invests. Cybereason subsequently undertook two major layoffs, laying off more than 300 employees in total, and made more significant layoffs.

Earlier this month, the company raised $100 million from SoftBank and announced that Lior Div would step down as CEO and be replaced by SoftBank executive Eric Gan, who has a deep understanding of the company. Div said the company was enjoying a great final quarter and that it’s time for a new venture and he’s stepping down. But the new Series G shares sold for more than 90% less than his 2021 round, according to Delaware’s stock approval form, first noticed by Nasdaq Private Market and reported by Axios. $300-400 million.

An analysis of the company’s numbers reveals the real reason for the decline in value. At its peak, the company was valued at about $3 billion, which is 30 times its revenue of about $100 million. This may have been a fair calculation during his tech bubble, but not during the recession with rising interest rates and relentless investors in SoftBank.

Even after having to lay off about 300 employees, the company still has about 1,000 employees who need to be paid, and the postponement of the IPO has left the company funding at almost any cost. was able to procure With his recent $100 million round, the company actually adapted to a new multiplier that made him 5 or 7 figures in earnings.

After the company’s declining value came to light, Cyberseasons’ new CEO, Eric Gan, responded that the company’s value wasn’t important. Cybereason,” he said. “The company completed its actual funding round in accordance with its goals and did not raise more than it believed it needed, thereby limiting its value dilution.”

Nevertheless, if SoftBank feels Cybereason has no future, a loss-making sale could mean the end of the company’s journey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/sk7lt5sxn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos