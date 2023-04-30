IGV: Further Up Likely (Technical Analysis)





Current economic conditions are characterized by a complex interplay of inflationary pressures, monetary policy, and consumer sentiment, all of which have significantly impacted the performance of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV). The recent easing of inflationary pressures and the possibility of more accommodative monetary policy make the IGV’s near-term outlook look bullish. Especially since the tech sector generally thrives in such an environment. That said, investors should remain vigilant about the rising long-term inflation outlook and the potential for sentiment and volatility. This article presents a technical analysis of the IGV utilizing the price action technique on quarterly, monthly and weekly charts. This reveals a bullish pattern and predicts an uptrend in price, conditional on breaking a key level. This article extends the analysis of the previous article to determine future trends in the IGV market.

current economic environment

A pullback from recent highs in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) suggests that inflationary pressures may ease in the short term, prompting the Federal Reserve to adopt a more accommodative monetary policy. There is a nature. The development is particularly favorable for IGV as easier financial conditions will boost growth and innovation in the technology sector. Relaxed financial terms reduce borrowing costs for businesses. Lower borrowing costs will make it easier for technology companies to access capital for investments in research and development, product innovation, and business expansion. Increased access to this funding can drive innovation and growth in the sector. In this context, IGV is well positioned to benefit from the upturn in economic conditions, boosting the bullish outlook for ETFs.

However, it is important to consider that the long-term inflation outlook continues to rise, which could lead to a period of IGV consolidation and intense volatility. While the bullish implications of the current environment cannot be ignored, investors should prepare for a wide range of potential price volatility as markets grapple with the juxtaposition of near-term easing and long-term inflation concerns. Despite these challenges, IGV’s overall outlook remains bright and investors who can weather the turbulence may be rewarded in the long run.

The recent rise in the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index bounces off 50 for the first time since the index began declining following the Covid-19 recession, and has a bullish impact on IGV. Consumer spending on products and services is also likely to increase, positively impacting the growth and profitability of companies within the technology sector. As a result, a shift in sentiment could provide a tailwind for his IGV, underpinning its performance and attracting more investors to the tech sector as optimism about the economic recovery gains momentum.

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Bullish outlook on IGV Previous discussion

In our previous article, IGV’s bullish outlook was explored using technical analysis to identify strong support and inflection points. The discussion highlighted that a price cut from $280 would likely push the price into the $300-$310 range. As expected, the price broke through $280 to reach $305.63, well within the aforementioned range. This level also acts as a strong resistance, matching the resistance from the head and shoulders pattern neckline.

current outlook

Given the strong rebound from the trendline support area, the long-term outlook for IGV can be assessed using the quarterly chart below. The chart shows a solid bullish outlook for IGV, with prices rising in a parabolic fashion. Parabolic price increases often result in high volatility, leading to large corrections along the way. The 47.54% drop in IGV price from its 2021 high of $448.75 to its 2022 low of $235.41 is normal and indicates a healthy market. Q4 of 2022 showed a beautiful reversal from support and Q1 of 2023 marked a very bullish candlestick and closed high. This price action over the past six months suggests strong bullish momentum and supports our bullish view of the market.

IGV Quarterly Chart (stockcharts.com)

To further understand the IGV outlook, the monthly chart below shows the key Fibonacci levels of the market. These levels range from the November 2008 low of $25.60 to the November 2021 high of $448.75. The chart shows that the price has found support at the 50% retracement level and made a strong rally to break through the 38.2% retracement level. The monthly candlestick for March 2023 rose above the 38.2% level, signaling a breakout. The April 2023 candle also breaks above this level and is poised to confirm a breakout. Additionally, the April 2023 candle looks like an inside bar and its price range is in the March 2023 range, suggesting price compression in the market. This compression means that if the price breaks out of the April 2023 high, it will likely continue to move rapidly towards higher levels. The RSI is currently trading at the intermediate level of 50 and is showing resistance at the current level. To further strengthen IGV’s bullish outlook, the RSI should start closing above 50.

IGV Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

what’s next?

The IGV’s future outlook is illustrated using the weekly chart, which still shows a broad range correction. The chart below shows the rising channel marked by the red dotted line, with $235 serving as trendline support from which IGV price successfully bounced back. I approached the head and shoulders pattern neckline in the . However, the current level for this red neckline is $315. To confidently consider a bullish breakout targeting higher levels, the IGV price must end above $315.

IGV weekly chart (stockcharts.com)

As mentioned earlier, the price has found support as expected and is currently trading at an inflection point where it needs to break out of $315. The quarterly and monthly charts above show a strong bullish price pattern, suggesting that prices are likely to move higher. The current trading range is bounded by red and blue lines between $235 and $315. Any level break will trigger the next move. Investors can consider buying during a correction in the IGV market as the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level acts as strong support in the market.

market risk

A potential recession in 2023 poses risks to the IGV market, as technical analysis suggests a bullish impact on IGV. ETFs could face difficulties if the broader economy hits a recession. A recession usually results in lower consumer spending, lower business investment, and tighter financial conditions. All of this can have a negative impact on the tech sector and, by extension, his IGV. During recessions, consumers often refrain from discretionary spending, which can lead to reduced demand for technology products and services. This decline could impact the revenue and profitability of companies within the technology sector, reducing the value of IGV. Additionally, a recession often causes companies to reduce their investment in technology infrastructure and software as they try to cut costs and save cash. This decrease in spending could adversely affect IGV’s results of operations. Many of IGV’s constituent companies rely heavily on the revenue they generate from sales to other businesses.

Technical analysis currently supports the price in strong support areas, but market bearish pressure could offset near-term bullish momentum if IGV breaks below $235 without breaking above $315 It is important to note that Investors should therefore monitor these critical levels carefully to reduce their investment risk.

Conclusion

In conclusion, despite potential challenges from longer-term inflation concerns, the IGV is well positioned to emerge from the current economic environment characterized by easing near-term inflationary pressures, accommodative monetary policy, and improving consumer sentiment. stand to benefit. Technical analysis points to a solid bullish outlook for IGV, supported by strong quarterly candlesticks and a rebound from key Fibonacci levels. A breakout of $315 is needed to confirm a bullish breakout, and given the price action observed on the quarterly and monthly charts, IGV is very likely to move higher. levels hold, we may consider buying ETFs in the event of a correction. A breakout of $315 could pave the way to highs.

