Flipkart Sale: Flipkart’s “Big Saving Days” sale kickstarts on May 5th.Check here for great deals





Flipkart is back with the Big Saving Days Sale. This will hopefully result in significant discounts on various phone models. The sale is scheduled to start May 5th and will run over his six days ending May 10th. A teaser website for the sale shows popular phone models such as the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Realme C55 and Pixel. Discounts are available during sales, such as 6a.

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, the Pixel 6a will be priced at an attractive price of Rs 25,999. Similarly, the Realme GT Neo 3T is offered at a discounted price of Rs 19,999.

The Poco X5 Pro will be offered at an attractive discounted price of Rs 20,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Additionally, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is also available at an effective cost of Rs 22,999. The cost-effective Realme C55 is still on sale for Rs 7,999.

The Big Saving Days Sale will also offer significant discounts on the iPhone 13, although the exact discount amount has not yet been revealed. Available now on Flipkart from Rs 61,999. During the sale, the Moto e13 will be on sale at his discounted price of Rs 7,499.

Additionally, Flipkart hinted at a “curtain raiser deal” that will be announced starting May 1st. The platform may announce discounted iPhone 13 prices in one of these deals, as it has done at previous sales events.

Details of the Big Saving Days Sale have not yet been released, but Flipkart will be announcing more details soon. Products are available with bank discounts, exchange offers, and free EMI options. Additionally, Flipkart Plus members may get access to the sale one day earlier, similar to previous sales.

FAQ When does Flipkart’s “Big Savings Day” sale start? May 5, 2023. Where is Flipkart Headquarters? Flipkart Headquarters is located in Bangalore.

