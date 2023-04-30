By building an open ecosystem, Google locked me in forever





Today, Google’s presence in my life is so inclusive that sometimes I feel like I’ve lost sight of what originally brought me to the Google ecosystem. It was 2007. I had a Hotmail account and a Toshiba laptop running Windows XP. I use Firefox as my browser of choice and am pretty addicted to my Nokia smartphone, but I was also considering buying an Apple MacBook. At the time, Google was just a search engine for me, so the idea of ​​having a second email account seemed silly. However, some online friends kept pestering me to sign up for a Gmail account, and he dazzled me with 2.8 GB of free storage and threaded conversations! I was forced to give in to a rebellious proposal.

It was slowly but surely the beginning of Google’s long journey, extending its tentacles into my online presence and my real life. If you look at his tech footprint today, you’ll see that over 70% of him is trapped in Google’s fortress. my precious memories? Google Photos. my important files? google drive. All of my searching and browsing? google chrome. my phone? Google Pixel 7 Pro. The existence of my entire work? Google workspace.

It’s hard to imagine a particular moment when things snowballed. The invasion was gradual and consensual. But looking back, I can’t help but feel a disconnect between what got me to Google in the first place and where I am today.

In 2007, choosing Google was a declaration of independence from the duopoly of Microsoft and Apple.

In 2007, a Gmail account felt like a self-righteous choice. It was like declaring sovereignty from the duopoly of Microsoft and Apple. Google was his third choice and a bipartisan choice. It’s more open and flexible, and has fostered this image of openness and freedom with every service the company has released.Google Chrome is available for both Mac and Windows. Access Google Drive, Docs, and Sheets from any browser. How about Google Photos for Android, iOS, or the web? You get the point.

Ryan Haynes/Android Authority

Suddenly I have a Google smart speaker in my house. Google Maps has figured out every step I’ve taken in the last 10 years, and I have the photos to prove it, and photos of all the people I know in photos. Chrome recognized my passwords, credit cards, and all my browsing history, and Google got his 10-year heart rate data and sleep patterns from his Fitbit. How badly dystopian is it?

Looking back, most of the blame is on me. But weren’t most of us victims of online naivety in the late 2000s and early 2010s? We didn’t scrutinize it too much. Simplicity, interoperability, and overall cool were our biggest concerns.

I was so scared of being tied to specific hardware and software that I didn’t risk being tied to one Google account.

As Google adopted a more open stance, I found myself accepting most services without thinking twice. It was so easy. I was so scared of being tied to a specific hardware or platform that I didn’t risk being tied to one Google account. And then I realized that I had done some damage. Now I can’t imagine my identity going haywire if I lose access to this important part of my online identity.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

In a much shorter retrospect, it’s clear that I’ve been on a partial Google liberation journey for the past few years. As I grew tired of relying on one account and one login, I started taking side steps to improve it.

I recently found myself following a slow Google liberation journey over the last few years.

My most important data came first, so all my photos, videos, and personal documents are stored on Synology NAS drives. I set up automatic backups from my computer and phone so I don’t have to think about it. Sure, I still use Google Photos’ awesome grouping and smart features, but I know Synology Photos is still there when I need it. I still enjoy the feature, but I no longer trust Drive with all my files.

Occasionally back up other data that can be easily exported, such as contacts, calendars, and bookmarks. We also chose other independent services for music streaming (Spotify), task management (Todoist), password management (1Password), and travel planning (Wanderlog). In addition to my Nest Audio, Mini, and Hub, all my smart home devices are cross-platform and in some cases also compatible with iOS, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit. Even if I decide to switch smart home platforms, I don’t want to uninstall my thermostat. Oh, and I have a good mix of Pixelbooks, iMacs and iPads. Because using one platform is too boring.

Now you have more freedom to choose cross-platform services not associated with your Google Account.

Additionally, we recognize that centralizing personal data in the same place has many benefits. Adding calendar events from Gmail is very convenient, and navigating to meetings from calendar locations is even more convenient. Plus, as an avid traveler, seeing my Google Maps history and photos side-by-side is like getting on my Time machine and warping to a specific moment and place.

But do we have to tie everything together? Of course not. As we work, we slowly find a personal balance between cross-platform freedom, handing over all our digital presence to Google, and using independent software.

