Sanibel recovery efforts seven months after Hurricane Ian





Friday marked seven months since Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida. During this time, many people have gone the extra mile to help others in their community. The Barrier Islands are an exemplary demonstration of that effort.

Sanibel Beach and Fort Myers Beach in particular, because after overwhelming flooding, damage, and devastation, these communities became almost unrecognizable. The amazing grit and determination of the Sanibel people is evident after seeing how the island has returned.

Sanibel and Causeway traffic were rebuilt less than a month after Ian. It is clear that the people of Sanibel can and will do whatever is necessary for their community.

After Hurricane Ian, many wondered how Sanibel and its causeway would revive and how long it would take.

“Seriously, it still gives me the chills whenever you say it,” councilor Holly Smith said.

On Friday, perhaps for the first time, we learned what happened behind closed doors in the days after Hurricane Ian. In the room were then-Mayor of Sanibel, Holly Smith, and Governor Ron DeSantis.

“He turned to me and said we have to build that bridge,” alderman Smith said.

Smith, now the former mayor of Sanibel, liked the governor’s idea, but was unsure how to make it a reality.

“During our conversations with the governor, we were talking about having a ferry.

It is no exaggeration to say that they accomplished their mission.

“Two days later they started digging that dirt and four days later they were able to get over the power truck,” Smith said.

On October 19, 2022, three weeks after Ian washed down two major parts of the Causeway, DeSantis announced it would reopen to the public.

“There were about 5,500 cars coming to the island. It was construction workers, housing workers, and stuff like that. Right now. Up to about 8,000 a day,” said Cielo’s general manager. One Marcus Preece said:

Since the Causeway opened, new life has been breathed into places like Cielo.

“One of our trash cans floated out of the cage across the parking lot and was about 10 feet behind the trees,” Preece said.

When he returned to the island, Preece didn’t even know if his restaurant was still standing.

“We just got dropped off and went up and down the periwinkle. Everything was brown, dirt and mud everywhere. It’s amazing to see,” Preece said.

After the cleanup, Cielo became the first restaurant to open in Sanibel, less than two months after the storm hit. So people like Keith Isaacson could sit back and enjoy a good meal again.

“The business community has really dug in and done things very quickly,” says Isaacson.

WINK News asked if Isaacson is going anywhere anytime soon.

“No,” said Isaacson forcefully.

Perhaps more incredible than the story of the Sanibel Causeway and the situation of local businesses is the story of the people who survived the storm on the island and had to protect themselves and each other in order to survive. Like Trace Tillo, who had only one leg and had to get out of his house surrounded by water and debris before he could call for help.

When the Coast Guard arrived in southwest Florida, Tilo was among those in need of rescue.

“I was watching out the window of a house on the ground completely submerged,” said Tilo. “I had her 15 feet of water and the rest of my property. It was crazy.”

A lifelong devoted to the arts, Tilo has seen every major storm hit southwest Florida over the past few decades.

“It was a lot like Charlie and it was last minute. I was told to go to Tampa every day,” said Tiro.

So Tilo decided to stay. And when water was crashing into his house, Tilo was fighting to survive. But walking through his house…

“I was skating on that awful mud trying to clean my downstairs,” said Tilo.

He broke his leg while picking up pieces of his life.

“I knew I needed to go off the island for treatment,” said Tilo.

And Tilo limped to safety.

“Out of nowhere after I pray at a car stop, out of nowhere I pray at a car stop, and I see that the car was submerged in water. I put the new battery in the car, opened the window and said, “Excuse me, do you need help?” And they said they noticed I was limping and I have all these heavy bags.

And seven months later, Sanibel is starting to look familiar.

After reopening the causeway, 5,500 people came to the island each day, and now that number has grown to 8,000.

WINK News asked the city of Sanibel for the estimated population of the island, but the large number of people living part-time makes it difficult to gauge an exact number.

