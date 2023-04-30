



THE FLATS Georgia Tech Softball (25-25, 7-16 ACC) defeated North Carolina (24-27, 12-10 ACC) with a 12-5 victory at Mewborn Field on Saturday. of four run bursts in the Yellow Jackets’ first and last at-bats. Sophomore designated player Emma Mingini barreled his third white-and-goal Grand Slam of the season in the bottom of the first, giving Tech the lead.

Minghini had a great day going 2-for-4 on top of her first career Grand Slam. She also finished with her career-high four RBIs and several runs, as she roped in a double. Alongside Minguini, senior catcher Emma Kauf was electric at bat, going 2-for-3 as he started a 3-run blast and passed the plate twice himself. Together, Minghini and Kauf drove her seven of her twelve runs for the Jacket with her two dingers.

In the Circle, senior slingers Blake Neleman and Chandler Dennis once again carried the load. Neleman (10-9) started and picked up the win to surpass . Closing out the final three innings, Dennis allowed one run on three hits to secure his team-leading third save of the season.

how it happened

North Carolina struck first in the opening frame, taking a 1-0 lead with an RBI double. Georgia Tech came back in the bottom half and led off the inning with back-to-back singles by sophomore center fielders Ella Edgemon and Kauf. Subsequent walks loaded the bases on his pass, and Minghinis Grand Salami scored his 4-1 Yellow his jacket advantage.

Taking the lead in the top of the second, the Tar Heels took advantage of an errant throw to score a run and trail 4-2.

After a scoreless third, White and Gold built their lead in the fourth as a single by junior first baseman Abby Hughes, and the next error allowed Kaufus’ 3-run rocket to go further and put Tech at 7–2. vaulted.

North Carolina continued the fight, hitting back-to-back RBI doubles in the top of the fifth to bring the lead back to three. A bases-loaded walk in the bottom half would nullify his one of those runs, but the Jackets earned his 8–4 advantage.

The Tar Heels continued to fight through the sixth round, firing solo shots and moving within three again. Georgia Tech made an upset in the next half inning, adding four more runs to put the game out of reach. The Yellow Jackets had the bases loaded thanks to sophomore second baseman Grace his Connery single and his two walks, setting up his swing of three straights into the outfield that scored each runner. With the error, freshman Paige was allowed a pair of runs in the first before his single by Bukadinovich on his RBI and an RBI by his sophomore shortstop Ginsi Leo, and was driven in the final run of the inning, giving 12 runs. -5 Tech he brought the lead.

Dennis disallowed a run as he slammed the door out of North Carolina’s last-opportunity circle at the plate, securing the save for White and Gold’s 12–5 victory.

game notes

The Georgia Techs scored 12 runs on the day to tie for the second-highest number of runs in a game this season. The Yellow Jackets have had his double-digit runs in seven games this season. It was Tech’s season and the first season of Minguini’s career. Minguini has yarded twice this season and three times throughout his career. While wearing white and gold, on 29.Minghini and Kauf combined to drive seven of the 12-run jackets with two dingers.Neleman (10-9) started in the circle and With the win in hand. Dennis secured his third save of the team-leading season after closing out the final three innings, allowing only one run on three hits.

next

A rubber match between Yellow Jackets and Tar Heels will take place on Sunday at 1pm at Mewborn Field. The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

