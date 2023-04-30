Google: Larry Incoming (NASDAQ:GOOG) | Seeking Alpha





Justin Sullivan

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has claimed in its first quarter 2023 report that the tech giant is likely to beat analyst estimates on both revenue and profits. Now that Google has actually outperformed analyst estimates, I look forward to the next discussion in my paper.

We revise Google’s EPS forecast through 2025 to reflect Google’s strong earnings reporting, coupled with its unwavering commitment to cost control and investment in AI. And I’m now calculating a fair implicit target price of $165.77/share.

For reference, Google’s stock price is 2x higher than the overall market YTD. Since the beginning of 2023, GOOG stock is up nearly 21%, while the S&P 500 (SPY) is up less than 10%.

looking for alpha

Google Q1 2023 results

On Wednesday, after the market closed, Google reported results for the first quarter of 2023, beating analyst consensus forecasts in terms of both earnings and earnings. For the period January through the end of March, the conglomerate that owns the world’s most popular search engine posted revenues of approximately $69.8 billion, up from $68 billion in the same period last year (up 3% year-on-year, significantly higher than $68.8 billion). Consensus estimate (above the ~$1 billion topline).

In terms of profitability, Google’s operating profit was $17.4 billion, down nearly 15% compared to Q1 2022, and its profit margin was down 500 basis points (1Q 2023 operating profit margin was 25% versus 30% operating margin in Q1 2022). Google’s after-tax net income was about $15.05 billion, or $1.17 per share, down about 5% year-over-year but beating analyst estimates by nearly $1.3 billion.

Google Q1 2023 Report

Notably, Google’s strong first quarter was not only driven by better-than-expected advertising business, which maintained revenue and operating profit similar to Q1 2022, but also by Google Cloud, where revenue increased about 30% year-over-year. was also supported by the excellent performance of At approximately $7.5 billion, operating income expanded to his $191 million profit. A loss of $700 million was recorded in the year-ago quarter.

It’s also worth pointing out that Google’s profitability numbers for the first quarter of 2023 reflect approximately $2.6 billion in “costs related to staff and office space reductions.” Aligned with Q1 2022.

Google Q1 2023 Report

Google Q1 2023 Report

Reflecting on a strong first quarter of 2023, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai commented:

We’re happy with how we did in the first quarter, good search, good momentum in the cloud. Introduced significant product updates based on deep computer science and AI. North Star provides the most useful answers for its users, continues its long track record of innovation, and great opportunities lie ahead.

Google CFO Ruth Porat added:

Search resilience and cloud momentum drove consolidated revenues of $69.8 billion in the first quarter, up 3% year-over-year and 6% at constant currency. By redesigning our cost base, we remain committed to delivering long-term growth and creating the ability to invest in the most attractive growth areas.

Additional points for Q1

During Google’s Q1 2023 conference call with analysts, much of the executive discussion focused on Google’s opportunities and advancements in AI, particularly how AI could improve both internal productivity and new commercial products. It was discussed whether or not it could be used as Management emphasized plans to more seamlessly integrate the LLM experience into core search, rather than having it work alongside his Bard as a complementary product. In my opinion, this decision means Google is focusing on AI as a core component of multiple Google products and services.

In connection with the OPEX discipline, Google management maintained its commitment to slowing hiring and rebuilding the company’s cost base. The goal is to ensure that cost increases do not outweigh future revenue increases. However, in line with my paper prior to Q1 2023, the search giant has lagged behind the discipline set forth by Meta Platforms (META), and as a result of additional workforce cuts, Google has been forced to cut its margins. I believe there are great advantages in enlarging the .

Precautions regarding share buybacks

Given Google’s strong first quarter results, investors may not be surprised that Google continues to buy back shares at an attractive pace. In the January quarter, Google bought back $14.6 billion worth of stock, up from his $13.3 billion in the first quarter of 2022. This move clearly emphasizes. Google’s management is confident in the company’s financial stability and growth prospects, which may help further strengthen investor confidence in the company. Additionally, with a substantial cash and securities reserve of $115.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023, Google is well positioned to continue its stock buybacks. Value of Class A and Class C shares.

Valuation Update: Increase TP

We update Google’s EPS guidance through 2025 to reflect Google’s solid Q1 2023 report. Against the backdrop of disciplined OPEX management at the group level, we have lowered our 2023 estimate to a range of $5.2-$5.6 from the previous $6.01. and Google Cloud’s margin expansion, raising his EPS forecasts for 2024 and 2025 to $7.3 and $7.75, respectively.

I continue to stick to the 4.5% terminal growth rate (one point higher than the estimated global nominal GDP growth rate) and the 9% cost of equity.

Given the EPS upgrade highlighted below, I now calculate Google’s fair implied stock price at $165.77 per share, an increase of about 50%.

company financials; author’s EPS estimates; author’s calculations

Also below the updated sensitivity table

company financials; author’s EPS estimates; author’s calculations

risk

Google investors should be aware of two sentiment-related risks: First, part of Google’s appeal is fueled by the hype surrounding artificial intelligence. That said, AI technology/commercialization may develop at a much slower pace than expected. Or, in general, the potential of AI (for Google) may be less impressive than expected. Second, much of Google’s current stock price volatility is driven by investor sentiment toward risk and growth assets. Investors should therefore expect price volatility, even if Google’s business prospects do not change.

Conclusion

In line with my expectations, Google reported a strong first quarter of 2023, beating analyst estimates in terms of both earnings and profits. In line with my basic long-term thesis that Google currently operates one of the most persistent and profitable business models in the technology/communications sector, I’m excited about the potential upside for the stock. Specifically, I would like to point out that: 1) Search monopolies and competitive moats support long-term value accumulation, 2) Improving advertising business, OPEX discipline, and higher margins on Google Cloud drive earnings up, 3) Buyback jackpot continues to drive stock price , 4) Google’s AI-powered efforts could unlock new business opportunities and revenue streams (think of it as a free implied call option built into stock). 5) Google is inherently underrated.

Post Q1 2023 report to update Google’s EPS forecast through 2025. And I’m now calculating a fair implicit target price of $165.77/share. Repeat the “buy” rating.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seekingalpha.com/article/4598264-google-rally-incoming The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos